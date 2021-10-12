Raila’s pledge for monthly stipends to unemployed is deceitful: Mudavadi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has castigated leaders he has accused of making unrealistic promises with a view of hoodwinking voters ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In his latest criticism against leaders he described as ‘deceitful’, Mudavadi said it is worrying that a section of them had resorted to populist politics as opposed to advancing their realistic agenda for the nation.

Mudavadi in particular took issue with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over his promise to unemployed Kenyan youths pledging a monthly stipend of Sh6,000 should be form the next government.

“When you start doing the numbers how do you fund that?” he posed adding that “I can tell you for free donors will not come in to fund such a program. They will be very critical and analytical on the sustainability of the program because no one has free money,” he said during an exclusive interview with Capital News.

Odinga had said the mitigation measure will go a long way in improving the livelihoods of the millions of unemployed youth.

Mudavadi, a former Finance Minister, accused Odinga, who is readying for a fifth run for the presidency, of playing to the gallery.

“So what happens to the taxes we collect, they go towards repaying the public debt, those taxes are supposed to repay salaries and those taxes are supposed to provide money for operations and maintenance. So where are you going to get this extra money that is supposedly free?” he posed.

With the 2022 polls hinged on the country’s economic revival and leaders coming up with approaches aligned with the economy, Mudavadi cautioned Kenyans to be alert and be able to determine between realistic pledges and fiction.

“Let us be pragmatic because soft interventions can only be there for a limited time and are measured. Our economy is not big enough to say that we can be able to sustain the welfare approach to the people,” he said.

Mudavadi who has fashioned his presidential bid on creating an economy that works for all has insisted that it is an economy that gets to generate wealth that prospers.

He is upbeat that his ‘uchumi bora and pesa mfukoni’ initiative is what will remedy Kenyans problems and he is resolute that this will be soley achieved if “more Kenyans are brought into the tax bracket”.

“These are issues that if we out our policies right and we cut our cloth to fit our size and that means that programs that are properly prioritized, discussed through public participation so that we do not engage in problems that are too huge and ambitious and we do not have the money because that simply generates appetite for more borrowing,” he said.

Mudavadi stressed that Kenyans should learn from the mistakes of previous regimes as he cited that of the Jubilee administration which he said anchored its plan on grand ambitious plans which he regretted never materialized.

“Let us have realistic programs and avoid walking on the same path of making promises that we cannot fulfill. Kenya is not in an economic classroom. What we must do is to diagnose the challenges that we have specifically and have very clear targeted policy positions and the interventions that will be consequential to that,” he said.