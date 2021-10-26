Raila camps in his Nyanza backyard to solidify 2022 election support

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Oct 26 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga made a tour of Kisumu County on Monday, as he seeks to solidify support in his backyard ahead of next year’s elections.

Odinga who is making a fifth stab at the presidency has been touring various parts of the country in recent weeks even though he is yet to formally declare that he is in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term ends next year.

Those in the race so far include Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party leader Kaonzo Musyoka, KANU’s Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

Others are Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos) Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang’a), businessman Jimi Wanjigi among others.

On Monday, flew to Kisumu from Mbita in Homa Bay and addressed a series of roadside rallies Ahero trading centre in Nyando, Korowe, Rabuor, Mowlem, Nyamasaria before winding up in Kondele.

His key message was for Kenyans especially the youth to register as voters.

“The election is coming and you can only participate if you are registered,” Odinga said, urging the youth to get listed, “Other parts [of the country] are doing well and my area which should lead by example is lagging behind.”

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has decried a low turn out in the new registrations that started last month.

Like many politicians, Odinga is banking on support from the youth whom he enticed with projects that can benefit them.

At Kondele, Odinga said that Parliament is in the process of drafting a supplementary budget that will allow the National Treasury to inject Sh20 billion in the 3rd phase of the Kazi Mtaani project.

“The decision to implement a 3rd phase of Kazi Mtaani was reached after consulting President Uhuru Kenyatta as a mitigating factor against the ravaging effects of Covid 19,” he said.

Raila further reiterated his commitment to cushion vulnerable families through a monthly cash out of Sh6, 000 which has been criticised by his main competitor Ruto as “unrealistic.”

He dismissed his opponents castigating the program saying his administration will seal corruption loopholes to fund the ambitious project targeting wastage.

“I was a Prime Minister in this country for five years, I know how money is stolen, I will seal all loopholes and channel those funds to the poor,” he said.

He said the youth and the vulnerable groups remains his priority if elected the 5th President.

“I am tagging along young people and I will engage them further to be part of my government,” he said.