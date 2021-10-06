Connect with us

Prisoner shot dead in Vihiga during botched escape

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – A 26-year-old prisoner from Vihiga County was on Monday shot dead after he attempted to escape from police custody.

According to police, the victim identified as as Edwin Ndege had been arrested on accusations of assaulting a police officer and was scheduled to be arraigned at Hamisi law courts.

He however, attempted to free himself after he was handcuffed but was shot while running away.

He had been handcuffed alongside another suspect Benjamin Kidiahi.

“While being prepared to be taken into a court holding cage, he slipped his hand through the handcuff and freed himself from his pair. As he started running away, alarm was raised and police pursued him. A police officer fired a warning shot which the deceased defied and continued running into the porous Hamisi forest,” a police report states. That is when he was shot dead.

Police said the deceased was among 11 prisoners who were being escorted by six officers based at Serem Police Station.

The incident comes a week after 14 prisoners staged a daring escape from Nanyuki GK prison but eight of them were later rearrested.

