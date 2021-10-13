Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Kenyatta singled out climate change, biodiversity loss, and unending conflicts as the three leading challenges holding back the progress of the African continent/PSCU

Top stories

President Kenyatta says multilateralism is the panacea for world’s peace and security challenges

Published

NEW YORK, United States, Oct 13 —President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday hailed multilateralism as the panacea for the current global peace and security challenges including climate change, public health and the economy.

Consequently, the President rallied world leaders to embrace inclusive, fair and consistent multilateralism saying the arrangement will guarantee sustainable development as envisioned by the United Nations (UN).

He regretted that Africa had for centuries played a peripheral role in the global search for sustainable peace and security despite its huge potential to advance the agenda.

“The challenge of the modern African experience, has existed for over five centuries. It is born of the experience of slavery and colonialism, and its residual effects on our families, communities and our countries. As a result, Africa has been excluded from the fruits of global industry, trade and investment.

“From where we sit, we need a new multilateralism that puts global Africa at its heart, if we are to respond adequately to the Secretary General’s call for meaningful change,” the President said.

The Head of State spoke Tuesday in New York during a Global Leaders’ high-level discussion organized by the International Peace Institute (IPI) on the second day of his official visit to the US. The President and his host, Former Permanent Representative of Jordan to the UN Zeid Raad Al Hussein, discussed the UN Secretary General’s Common Agenda Report.

On Kenya’s two-year membership of the UN Security Council and its Presidency for this month of October, President Kenyatta said the country’s desire is to lead in revitalizing multilateralism by, among other interventions, ensuring that Africa plays its rightful role in the search for global peace and security.

He reiterated that Africa must take the centre-stage in finding solutions to security challenges facing it as well as the global south, and proposed the repositioning of the continent as ‘Global Africa’ so as to give it a Pan-Africanist approach.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Once again, the President singled out climate change, biodiversity loss, and unending conflicts as the three leading challenges holding back the progress of the African continent.

On Covid-19, President Kenyatta regretted that the multilateral system had failed Africa and the rest of the developing world through the inequitable supply and access to the life-saving vaccines.

“The ongoing failure to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to the global population is the latest and most prominent evidence of the weaknesses in multilateralism,” the President noted.

Kenyan Head of State also spoke about the political, security and humanitarian challenges facing Haiti saying Kenya was in the process of assembling a response package to aid the struggling Carribean nation recover from the devastation.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Mismanagement of diversity a threat to global peace and security: President Kenyatta

NEW YORK, United States, Oct 13 — President Uhuru Kenya has identified the rampant mismanagement of diversity leading to institutionalized exclusion and marginalization of...

6 mins ago

Kenya

Uhuru says ICJ ruling on Kenya-Somalia maritime dispute is erroneous

Here is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s full statement on the ruling delivered Tuesday by judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Kenya-Somalia...

9 hours ago

Africa

Big win for Somalia as ICJ hands it most of the disputed sea zone

THE Hague, Netherlands Oct 12 – The UN’s top court awarded Somalia control of most of a potentially oil- and gas-rich chunk of the...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru witnesses signing of a US private sector trade agreement with Kenya

NEW YORK, USA, Oct 11 —President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday witnessed the signing of a detailed private sector agreement that seeks to expand trade...

16 hours ago

Top stories

Kipkelion East MP Limo wants petroleum products levy scrapped

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12- Kipkelion East Member of Parliament Joseph Limo says the government should review all the taxes and levies imposed on petroleum...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi businessman risks losing Sh5 billion 14 Riverside Drive property after Supreme Court decision

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – A city businessman risks losing a multi billion property on Nairobi’s 14 Riverside Drive if he fails to pay...

23 hours ago

County News

Kalonzo leads OKA brigade campaigns in his Ukambani home turf

MAKUENI, Kenya Oct 12 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) intensified campaigns in Ukambani at the weekend, vowing to remain united ahead of the August...

23 hours ago

Africa

Kenya-Somalia maritime ruling due today at ICJ

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Oct 12 – The UN’s top court will rule in a bitter border dispute between Somalia and Kenya on Tuesday, delivering...

24 hours ago