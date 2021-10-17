Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
State House photographer Henry Muriithi Nyaga died on October 16, 2021.

Top stories

President Kenyatta mourns veteran State House photographer Henry Mureithi Nyaga

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 , (PSCU)—President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family friends, relatives and colleagues of veteran State House photographer Henry Muriithi Nyaga who passed away on Saturday evening.

The award-winning Nyaga, 56, was until his demise a principal State House photographer attached to the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU).

In his message of encouragement and comfort to the family, the President mourned the late Nyaga as a reliable and devoted top professional whose service to the country shall be dearly missed.

“I have received the sad news of the sudden death of Henry this morning with utter shock. Henry was a highly gifted photographer whose award-winning work made him one of the best in his field.

“He was a humble and amiable person whose virtues of hard work and dedication to duty will remain an inspiration to his colleagues and all those that interacted with him,” the President mourned Mr Nyaga who passed quietly in his sleep at his Embu home.

The Head of State said it was due to Henry’s commitment to duty and excellent service that he rose through the ranks over the years to become a Principal Photographer at State House.

“Having interacted with him extensively in the course of his duty, Henry exemplified diligence and deep commitment to duty, and always worked hard to exceed the expectations of his assignments.

“It is because of his commitment to duty that he rose through the ranks of the public service to become a principal photographer at State House. Indeed, we will forever be grateful for the excellent service the late Henry rendered to this country over the years,” the President eulogised.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President noted that the late Henry Nyaga contributed immensely to the development of photojournalism in Kenya having won several prestigious international awards and recognitions.

“We appreciate that as a public servant, Henry Nyaga earned our nation great honour by winning several international awards among them the prestigious CNN Africa Photojournalist of the Year Award in 1999 while working with the Kenya News Agency (KNA). A devoted Christian, Henry also won two International Catholic photojournalism awards, which were presented, to him in Bangkok, Thailand and in Switzerland,” the Head of State noted.

Mr Henry Nyaga has left behind a widow Mrs Lucy Wanjugu Muriithi and three children.

The President prayed to God to grant the family, friends, relatives and colleagues of Mr Nyaga the fortitude and strength to bear the loss.

Ends…

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Politics

Lonyangapuo ditches KANU for KUP

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – West Pokot Governor Professor John Lonyangapuo has formally ditched the Kenya African National Union (KANU). A statement from Lonyangapuo’s...

4 hours ago

Kenya

End of the road for serial child killer Masten Wanjala described by police as bloodthirsty

Nairobi, Kenya Oct 15 -Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says they were determined to ensure Masten Wanjala faces justice. The DCI said...

2 days ago

crime

Man who has been killing and raping women in Ruiru arrested by DCI

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – A 29-year old man suspected of being a serial killer and rapist was arrested in Ruiru on Thursday in...

2 days ago

Biden Administration

Trade, climate change top agenda as President Kenyatta meets Biden in Washington DC

WASHINGTON DC, United States, Oct 15 —President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday made history by becoming the first African Head of State to be hosted...

2 days ago

CLIMATE SUMMIT

Tobiko urges world leaders to set aside their differences to tackle climate change

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has urged world powers to put aside their geo-political differences and work...

3 days ago

crime

Expose non-residents in Laikipia, locals told in new police appeal

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 –Police have called on members of the public to support security agencies in efforts to flush out non-residents in the...

3 days ago

Top stories

Investigators want 2 weeks to complete probe on 3 cops implicated in escape of serial killer

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Three police officers implicated in the mysterious escape of confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala were arraigned in court Thursday...

3 days ago

Top stories

Court declares Huduma Namba roll out illegal

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – The High Court has declared the rollout of Huduma Namba illegal. The court ruled that the process is illegal...

3 days ago