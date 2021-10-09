President Kenyatta mourns veteran broadcaster Badi Muhsin

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned veteran broadcaster Badi Muhsin as a devoted and patriotic Kenyan who contributed immensely to the development of journalism in the country.

In a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of Muhsin, the President regretted that the iconic journalist had died shortly after being re-hired by the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) to train and mentor the next generation of broadcasters.

“Badi Muhsin is a Kenyan household name and television icon who utilized his immense talent as a broadcast journalist to mentor generations of fine broadcasters during his many years at the national broadcaster KBC.

“He was loyal to the core, steadfast and highly committed to his profession and employer KBC. Mr Muhsin was a true Kenyan trailblazer and role model whose recent return to KBC after years of rest, was an act of selflessness and love for his profession and country,” the President eulogised.

The Head of State noted that Muhsin’s deep mastery of the Swahili language and calm mien endeared him to many television viewers saying the departed broadcaster will forever be remembered for his huge on-screen presence.

“Many Kenyans enjoyed his calm presentation style, his flawless Swahili and unassuming presence. His distinct style endeared him to many people who shall forever miss his presence,” the President mourned Muhsin who died suddenly on Friday in Mombasa.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give the family, friends, relatives and the many fans of Muhsin the fortitude and strength to overcome the deep sadness of his sudden demise.