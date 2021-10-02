President Kenyatta constitutes panel to hire PSC Chairperson

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed a seven-member selection panel that will oversee the listing of nominees for appointment to the position of Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The post fell vacant following the death of Stephen Kirogo in May 2021. He died after a short illness.

President Kenyatta declared the post vacant on August 24.

Those in the panel include Kennedy Kihara who oversees Commissions in the Executive Office of the President, Charles Mwanzia Mutinda, Professor Nura Mohammed, Edwin Nyabuga Makori, Quresha Abdullahi Ahmed, Joyce Sitonik and Ruth Wambeti Ruraa.

Once the panel is sworn in by Chief Justice Martha Koome, it will swing into action and advertise the position asking suitable candidates to apply.

The panel shall then consider the applications, shortlist and interview successful applicants.

After carrying out the interviews, the panel shall select three persons qualified to be appointed as Chairperson and forward the names to the Head of State who will in turn appoint the preferred candidate.

According to the Public Service Act: “The President shall by notice in the Government Gazette, appoint the chairperson within seven days upon receipt of the approved names”.

The candidate picked for the job will serve on a full-time basis for a non-renewable term of six years.