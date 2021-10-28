Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
June 1, 2021 | President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks during Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu/PSCU

Kenya

President Kenyatta condoles with family of Lands CS Farida Karoney

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney following the death of her elder sister Nancy Cheptoo Karoney who succumbed to cancer at the age of 54 years.

In his message of condolence and comfort, the President regretted that Nancy, a retired teacher, had lost the battle with cancer at an age when her family needed her the most, and one year after the painful death of their father Mzee Edward Kiprotich Karoney who died in a grisly road accident.

“It is very unfortunate and sad that Nancy has lost her fight with cancer at an age when your family needed her the most. It is even more painful that she has passed away, just one year after the sudden death of your father and family patriarch Mzee Edward Kiprotich,” the President mourned.

The Head of State said Cheptoo’s strong legacy shall be carried forward by the thousands of young Kenyans she brought up over the years during her long teaching career saying the country shall forever be grateful for her diligent service.

“As a nation we shall forever be grateful to Nancy for the invaluable contribution she made in the education sector where she taught many Kenyans who are now serving this great country in various sectors of our economy,” the President condoled and prayed to God to give the Karoney family the fortitude to bear with the painful loss of their beloved kin.

“At this difficult time of sorrow, I pray that God gives you courage and solace as you mourn your beloved sister, mother, daughter and friend,” the President said in his message to the family.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EXCLUSIVE

I’m not planning to join politics: CS Farida Karoney

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – As President Uhuru Kenyatta prepares to exit office when his second and final term in office lapses in August...

October 10, 2021

Kenya

I won’t give up the fight against cartels at Ardhi House: CS Karoney

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The appointment of Farida Karoney to the Lands docket in February, 2018 raised eyebrows with her critics including a...

October 6, 2021