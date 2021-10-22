Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta with AUC Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat during an event in the past/PSCU

President Kenyatta condoles with family of AUC Chairperson Moussa Faki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of the African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat following the sudden death of his younger brother Dr Outhman Hassan Mahamat.

Dr Outhman, a neurosurgeon based in Germany died suddenly while visiting his home City of Ndjamena in Chad.

In his message of encouragement and comfort, the President regretted the passing away of Dr Outhman saying the cruel hand of death had robbed the Mahamat family and the Republic of Chad of a great person whose expert skills as a top medical doctor were highly sought after.

“As a neurosurgeon, Dr Outhman Mahamat used his medical skills to benefit mankind by easing and saving lives of those who were in need of his expert services,” President Kenyatta condoled with the family.

The President prayed to God to give the Mahamat family strength and fortitude as they come to terms with the untimely death of their beloved kin.

“At this time of sorrow, I pray that God gives you courage and solace as you mourn your loved one,” the President said in a message to the AU Commission Chairperson.

