Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Archbishop Philip Anyolo (pictured) will take over from Nairobi Auxiliary Bishop David Kamau who has been the acting administrator of the church since the retirement of Cardinal John Njue in January 2021/FILE

County News

Pope Francis appoints Archbishop Philip Anyolo head of the Nairobi Archdiocese

Published

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News