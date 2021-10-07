Police pursue robbers that held a Nakuru family hostage, forcing cash transfer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are pursuing a six-man gang that held a family hostage during a robbery incident in Nakuru’s Bahati area on Tuesday.

The robbery suspects made away with valuables worth hundreds of thousands of shillings, according to a statement issued by the DCI on Wednesday.

“The machete-wielding gang which struck minutes before 9pm Tuesday night, stormed the house where a 7-member family was enjoying their favorite TV program on one of the four liquid-crystal display screens, mounted in various rooms in the house,” said the DCI.

The DCI said that after injuring the man, the gang then tied up the wife, daughter and three grandchildren aged between 10 and three, alongside their house help.

“The hoodlums who weren’t in a hurry brazenly ransacked the entire house for over 9 hours, packing the four TV sets, four mobile phones, three gas cylinders, a HP laptop, fridge, mortar, bicycle, assorted clothing among other valuables,” they added.

The agency said that the suspects further transferred Sh141,800 from one of the victim’s accounts before loading their loot into the family’s van which they used as their getaway vehicle on Wednesday morning.

“When the family finally managed to free themselves, they booked the robbery report at Bahati Police Station, where detectives initiated a manhunt for the criminal gang immediately,” the agency said.

The DCI said that their agents staged an operation to find the suspects and managed to recover the stolen vehicle abandoned by the roadside in Nakuru’s Tuinuane area.

The agency said that their detectives were engaged in an operation to recover other stolen items adding that the injured victim was recuperating in hospital.