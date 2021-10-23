Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
In this file photo taken on October 19, 2021, a health professional assists a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in northern Peru © AFP/File / ERNESTO BENAVIDES

Capital Health

Peru surpasses 200,000 Covid deaths: officials

Published

Lima,Peru, Oct 23 – Peru, which has the world’s highest Covid-19 death rate per capita, has surpassed 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday.

The ministry announced 25 new deaths over the previous 24 hours, taking the South American country over the symbolic threshold with 200.003 deaths since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The Andean country of 33 million has also recorded 2.2 million infections.

With 6,065 deaths per million population, Peru’s Covid mortality rate is the highest in the world, according to an AFP count based on official data.

The news comes at a time of falling daily cases and deaths attributed to the increase in vaccinations, although authorities remain worried about a potential new wave of infections due to the Delta variant that is now predominant in the country.

“We’re maintaining a high level of control,” health minister Hernando Cevallos said recently.

“It is probable that the first and second waves have generated immunity in part of the population, as has vaccination.”

The fall in infections has allowed the government to relax some healthcare measures and reactivate parts of the economy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The nighttime curfew has been reduced to just two hours while restaurants are now allowed to operate at full capacity.

Peru’s number of deaths is only surpassed in Latin America by Brazil and Mexico, although those countries’ populations are almost seven and four times greater respectively.

Before the pandemic, Peru enjoyed one of the most dynamic economies in the region but in 2020 GDP fell by 11 percent and more than 2.1 million people lost their jobs as Peru entered recession.

“We need to get vaccinated so there is no more sadness in homes and no more orphans,” Mirtha Garcia Espinoza, a 39-year-old mother of two widowed by the pandemic, told AFP.

Peru’s virus death rate has been falling since April when it reached 2,500 a week.

Last week that was down to 169, according to official figures.

Experts blame Peru’s problems on its large informal economy and an ineffective healthcare system.

The government hopes to vaccinate 70 percent of its population over 12 by the end of the year.

More than 14.2 million people have so far received both vaccination doses, accounting for 51 percent of those aged over 12.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

WHO calls for measures to protect health care workers from COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – The World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners have issued an urgent call for the implementation of concrete action...

1 day ago

Capital Health

How food distribution networks are aiding COVID-19 vaccination in drought-hit counties

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21-The Ministry of Health is ramping up COVID-19 vaccination in drought-hit counties through food distribution networks. Acting Director-General for Health Dr...

2 days ago

Corona Virus

WHO releases 7 policy recommendations on building resilient health systems

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a position paper on building health systems resilience towards Universal Health Coverage...

2 days ago

Top stories

Bars to close at 11pm after after curfew was vacated: Kagwe

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Bars in Kenya have been allowed to operate up to 11pm following the vacation of the night curfew by...

2 days ago

Corona Virus

Shioso urges police to remain firm on virus containment measures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has said that the celebration by Kenyans following the lifting of the nationwide curfew by...

2 days ago

Capital Health

Order on bars closure by 7pm remain in force despite curfew lifting

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 20 – Bars in the country will remain closed after 7pm, Police Headquarters said Wednesday. The announcement by police was made...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Shioso: Police to ensure peaceful election through multi-agency approach

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has assured Kenyans that the 2022 general elections will be peaceful adding that preparations have...

4 days ago

World

New Zealand health workers, teachers told ‘no jab, no job’

Wellington (AFP), Oct 11 – New Zealand announced Monday a sweeping “no jab, no job” policy for most healthcare workers and teachers to prevent...

October 11, 2021