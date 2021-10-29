Parties Register says Raila’s ‘Azimio la Umoja’ rallying call reserved as coalition name

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu has confirmed the reservation of of Orange Democratic Movement’s Azio la Moja slogan for use as a coalition name.

The reservation of the name was requested by Suna East MP Junet Mohammed who is also a key lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the party’s leader and presumed presidential candidate.

“Your application has been considered as required by law and the Azimo La Umoja has been reserved for use as political party coalition name,” Nderitu said in a letter addressed to Mohammed.

The Political Parties Act stipulates that an application for reservation of a name shall be for a period of not more than 90 days.

The ODM leader, who has set his sights on becoming Kenya’s fifth President, has in recent months been campaigning under the banner of ‘Azimio la Umoja’ which he has used to popularize his 2022 bid across the country.

The new development comes against the backdrop of heightened speculation that the reservation of the name has been made to accommodate a possible alliance between Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta who is seen as having identified the former Prime Minister as his preferred candidate.

The duo has been in a good working relationship since March 9, 2018 after they committed to work together following a bruising political battle whose outcome Odinga rejected.

The partnership birthed a road map for constitutional reforms under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) but their plans were thwarted by the courts which twice rendered the constitutional amendment process illegal, null and void.

While the halting of the BBI agenda was a big blow to the duo, Odinga quickly moved on and formed a new political slogan as he embarked on countrywide meetings to popularize his presidential ambition.

Odinga has been in different parts of the country notably in Central, Western, Nyanza, Rift Valley and in the Coastal region to popularize his State House bid.

President Kenyatta in September, while addressing a gathering in Kibra where he was accompanied by Odinga for a tour of development projects, gave the clearest indication yet that he will back Odinga in high-stake 2022 polls.

Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi are all angling to succeed President Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term.

Others who have expressed interest in the presidency include Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi of KANU, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, businessman Jimi Wanjigi, Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi.

It is understood that Kenyatta wants Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Moi and Wetangula to back Odinga and abandon their presidential ambitions under the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).