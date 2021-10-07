Connect with us

L-R: Musalia Nudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya), all alliance principals of OKA/CFM

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

OKA principals secure luncheon with Mt Kenya tycoons to sell 2022 alliance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 -The Mount Kenya Foundation is on Thursday expected to host One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals to discuss 2022 their economic agenda for the vote-rich region.

The meeting will give OKA chiefs who include Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford-Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula (Bungoma Senator) and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi (Baringo Senator) an opportunity to market themselves to the business moguls.

The meeting had been scheduled for Friday, October 1, but the organisers scheduled it.

The luncheon which is slated to take place at Safari Park Hotel comes days after the Foundation met former Prime Minister and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga

Foundation Vice-Chairman Titus Ibui announced the lobby group would vet all presidential candidates to enable them pick the best.

MKF is an elite club of billionaires who include Royal Media Services Founder S.K Macharia, former Kengen CEO Eddy Njoroge, Equity Bank former chairman Peter Munga, former Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General Michael Waweru, former Kenya Airports Authority chairman George Muhoho, former Britam Managing Director Benson Wairegi as well as Thika Coffee Mills boss Pius Ngugi.

During September’s meeting with Odinga, the group praised him following the March 2018 cooperation pact with the President Uhuru Kenyatta which was part of efforts to unite the country after the hotly contested 2017 Repeat Presidential Elections.

The Foundation will submit the name of their preferred candidate to President Uhuru Kenyatta by December.

The foundation will focus on, among others, the ability of candidates to ensure continuity in development projects the President has started.

