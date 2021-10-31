Nyanza leaders defend Matiangi, Mucheru after attacks from UDA leaders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Oct 31 – Leaders from Nyanza region have defended Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi (Interior) Joe Mucheru (ICT) who have been singled out for taking part in politics ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Kisumu County Senator Fred Outa says it is the Constitutional right of any CS to comment on politics in relation to the development of the nation.

Outa said freedom of speech allows CSs to make known their preferred line up in the coming polls.

A section of CSs led by Matiangi, Mucheru, Mutahi Kagwe (Health) and Eugene Wamalwa (Defense) have been actively taking part in political activities, with some openly declaring support for ODM party leader Raila Odinga as their favourite to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term.

“I want to tell the detractors of Raila that we will not listen to their noises, the CSs like any other person have a right to support anyone they deem fit,” said Outa.

Senator Outa told Matiang’i that he will not fear supporting him on his stand to support Raila for the Presidency in 2022.

“We need more support for our candidate (Raila) and we welcome anybody willing to give us a push to the State House,” he added.

He was joined by former Kabondo Kasipul MP Sylvans Osele during the burial of a local chief in Nyando Sub County.

Osele who is a director at the Presidential Delivery Unit says CSs every electioneering period have campaigned for their preferred presidential candidate.

He says when the CSs were campaigning for President Kenyatta in 2017, ODM supporters did not complain.

“Let them not feel bad, when it was their time it was good, now that they have changed tune towards Raila, they are now branded,” said Osele.

Osele says every CS must showcase what their boss is doing as a legacy to the people of Kenya.

Early this week, MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party expressed concern over intensified engagements of CSs in politics.

MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara), Irungu Kang’ata (Muranga), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kihara) said CSs are supposed to be neutral.

The MPs said the mentioned CSs must decide whether they will be neutral in working with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) or resign and become ODM agents.