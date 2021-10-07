Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and his Transport counterpart James Macharia watch as a public health official vaccinate a matatu operator in Railways bus station in Nairobi. /SAM WANJOHI.

County News

NTSA working to create effective cashless system for PSV’s

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 -The government has announced plans to push for a cashless payment system in the public transport sector as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) was working on an effective system that will also help boost security of passengers.

It will also enable the government to access travel manifest that makes it easy to trace passengers who used public transport.

“As a government, we shall continue to encourage you to comply with the various government guidelines issued from time to time through the MoH that have proved effective in controlling the spread of the virus,” said Macharia during the launch of the Nationwide Public Service Operators Covid 19 Vaccination Awareness campaign.

He was at the launch with his Health ministry counterpart Mutahi Kagwe who called on more Kenyans to turn up for the covid jab, including Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators.

Kagwe said that the vaccination drive will enhance safety measures to the more than 90pc of Kenyans who rely on the public transport means.

“We want to see all operators participating in this mass vaccination. Losing one of you is a big loss to the country; you are our front line workers as well for without you even our own would not get to work,” he said.

Matatu Owners Association (MoA) Chairman Simon Kimutai noted the challenges faced by the industry including reduced earnings, job losses and increased operational costs incurred by public transport operators’ as they provide personal protective equipment (PPE’s) to commuters and their employers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He particularly cited the high parking fees charged by the county governments.

“Spaces provided by the county government are so small and does not commensurate with what they collect from us. How can I pay close to Sh10,000 for a space that does not exist?” Kimutai asked, “We need to buy the space and not charge per vehicle, since they are on the move. Unfortunately they are taking advantage by making us pay per passenger, so this must be revised.”

He further called upon the Ministry of Health to consider revising the curfew hours especially for those in SME’s and who find themselves caught up with curfew regulations while in transit.

“The government should seriously look into this as it is affecting those in business and always on transit to deliver their goods,” said Kimutai.

In the meantime, he expressed support towards the vaccinations of PSV operators stating that it will enable the transport sector to play its facilitative role in the improvement of the livelihood of Kenyans, the economical revival, and the development of the country under the harsh economic environment brought about by Covid 19 pandemic.

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

CJ Koome commits to formulate child friendly judicial policies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7- Chief Justice Martha Koome now says that the Judiciary will continue to formulate judicial policies that are child-friendly in order...

46 mins ago

County News

Siaya man kills neighbour for telling him he’s not good in bed

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – A man was killed in Siaya County on Wednesday for mocking his neighbour that he was not good in...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

More than 50 percent of prisoners in Kenya vaccinated against COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 –At least 50 per cent of prisoners in Kenya have been inoculated against Coronavirus (COVID-19), officials said Wednesday. Dominik Stillhart,...

20 hours ago

World

Kisii politicians warned against transferring voters to other wards

KISII, Kenya Oct 6 – Politicians in Kisii have been warned against transferring voters to their preferred regions so as to boost their support...

21 hours ago

crime

Two suspects arrested over Laikipia shooting that injured 2

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Two suspects have been arrested following a shooting incident at Laikipia’s Sosian Ranch on Tuesday. The Tuesday incident left...

22 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta feted for promoting global trade, Africa-Carribean ties

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Oct 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Wednesday conferred the ‘Order of Freedom of Barbados’ award by the Barbadian Government for...

22 hours ago

Corona Virus

Health Ministry says Kenyans may need annual COVID-19 vaccination

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – The Ministry of Health has warned that Kenyans may need annual vaccination against COVID-19 because the multiple vaccines currently...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Monday Oct 11 declared public holiday for Utamaduni day

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – The government has declared Monday October 11 a Public Holiday for Kenyans to celebrate the first Utamaduni Day. Interior...

1 day ago