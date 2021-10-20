Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
October 19, 2021 | National Police Service Spokesperson Bruno Shioso speaks to Capital FM at his office in Jogoo House/CFM - Samuel Wanjohi

Capital Health

NPS to cascade counselling directorate to counties to support mental wellness

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – The National Police Service (NPS) is planning to rollout the directorate of counselling and chaplaincy based at its headquarters in Nairobi to all the 47 counties in a bid to address the issues of mental health amongst police officers in the country.

Speaking to Capital FM on Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso stated that the move is part of a wider efforts aimed at improving the welfare of police officers in the country through offering counselling and psychosocial support.

The directorate was established in 2019 to mainstream an ongoing initiative to offer mental health support to security officers in the wake of rising cases of suicide and murders among security officers which has been attributed to poor mental health and depression.

Bruno said that for the first time the directorate which was set up about two years ago, is staffed by competent professionals, and already staffed by professional counsellors, psychologists and chaplains.

“It also has great working partnerships with the National Police Service Commission, Chiromo and Kenyatta National Hospital, Kenya Red Cross amongst many other stakeholders. They identify officers with needs and offer professional support. Some have already been posted to counties, but more resources are required to fully personalize the function,” said Shioso.

He added that the National Police Service Commission is also collecting data on mental health across the country and coming up with other interventions to address the issue.

The spokesperson added that other welfare plans are centered around housing and comprehensive health insurance.

Shioso further said that other plans are on the pipeline to set up health facilities to treat mental health.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Right now, we have around two major projects coming up, one just near Kenyatta Hospital. We have some ground around there. Very soon we will be breaking ground because the government has been kind to us and allocated about Sh 400 million towards the project,” he added.

Several police officers have lost their lives to suicide and murders involving ugly incidents why officers turn against the colleagues and spouses. The rampant cases triggered a policy directive outlawing sexual relationships among police officers.

On April 7, a General Service Unit officer attached to the Interior Ministry headquarters’ VIP Protection shot his wife dead on night before committing suicide. He was among the bodyguards assigned to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

The officer identified by police as Hudson Wakise was said to have opened fire on his wife after a quarrel over domestic issues at the woman’s house, just outside the GSU camp in Ruaraka.

While mourning their deaths, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i stated that the incident “is a rude awakening call to psychological challenges amongst our young officers that we have no choice but to now greater attention to.”

In July 16, a fugitive policewoman Carolin Kangogo committed suicide to escape arrest over the murder of two people – both her boyfriends.

In August, a police officer pursued his girlfriend to a hospital in Njoro and shot her dead before he committed suicide, causing panic at the health facility.

The incident occurred at the Njoro Sub-County hospital where the lady identified as Mary Nyambura was seeking treatment shortly before midnight after she was allegedly assaulted by the officer.

The man identified as Police Constable Bernard Sivo was reported to have shot his lover Mary Nyambura several times as medics attended to her at the hospital.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On September 10, during the commemoration of World Suicide Prevention Day, Health Cabinet Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman said that that the coronavirus pandemic had contributed to the rise in suicide cases in the country.

Aman stated that the situation had been compounded by economic difficulties and feelings of isolation which has led to mental health breakdown in most people.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Shioso: Police to ensure peaceful election through multi-agency approach

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has assured Kenyans that the 2022 general elections will be peaceful adding that preparations have...

21 hours ago

Top stories

Ignore fake news on Mutyambai, Police Headquarters say

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17- The National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed reports on social media and some online sites that Inspector General of police...

3 days ago

County News

2 killed in Busia and Nairobi for demanding memory cards

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Two families are mourning the loss of their loved ones, after their kin were killed in two separate incidents in...

October 9, 2021

AMNESTY MONTH

Kenya declares amnesty period for surrender of illegal arms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Tuesday unveiled the September Amnesty Month in line with an African Union recognized...

September 14, 2021

County News

AP officer dies in house inferno, initial reports point to suicide

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 2 – An administration police officer attached to Siaya County has died in a house inferno in a suspected suicide case....

September 2, 2021