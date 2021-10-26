NPS receives 40 SUVs in leasing deal to support mobility

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – The National Police Service has received a boost after 40 additional Volkswagen Tiguan SUVs acquired through a leasing deal with Rent Co Africa Limited were added to its fleet on Tuesday.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday during the flagging off ceremony, Patrick Ndunda, Director Planning and Logistics at the Inspector General’s office, said police officers in the country need good vehicles to be able to conduct easily their day-to-day operations.

“To be able to uphold the rule of law for a safe am secure society, the police force needs vehicles that are fuel efficient, reliable and with adequate safety features. We are proud to add to these locally assembled vehicles to our fleet as we are also helping build our economy,” he said.

Ndunda stated that since the program was initiated in 2013, they have never had any challenges in regards to fuel, or lack of vehicles in police stations adding that the program has helped address such gaps.

Chris Ndala the Managing Director of DT Dobie stated that Volkswagen Tiguan model has several safety features including the Anti-locking Brake System (ABS) and stability control, the Hill Descent Assist which helps drivers to tackle off road terrain and daytime running LED lights which he said will ease police work while undertaking their duties.

Ndala further said that DT Dobie is also working with the government to expand the local assembly of vehicles to reduce vehicle importation and create employment for Kenyans.

“For over eight years DT Dobie has been assembling vehicles at KVM in Thika. We are working with the government to expand the local assembly of passenger cars, buses, light, commercial vehicles and big trucks to reduce the importation of used vehicle and instead to provide jobs for Kenyans,” he said.

He added that the vehicle manufacturer is committed to providing high quality services.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We place great emphasis on top class servicing, maintenance and repairs. Our factory trained workshop staff have the use of substantial stocks of genuine spares which carry warranties. In addition, these are available from our spare parts counters for customers who can also buy service kits at favorable prices,” Ndala said.