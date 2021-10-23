NGOs Council appeals for peaceful campaigns as 2022 race gains momentum

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – The National Council of NGOs has urged political leaders to be on the forefront in advocating for peace among Kenyans as they traverse the country during the electioneering period.

The Council’s Chairperson, Stephen Cheboi, made the rallying call for peaceful campaigns on Saturday noting the significance of peaceful co-existence among communities to the country’s stability.

Political activities have intensified in the country ahead of the August 9, 2022 general elections with a section of actors warning of the possible outbreak of violence should incidences of intolerance reported in some parts of the country continue unabated.

“We take this opportunity to urge political leaders as they visit the various regions and places around the country to preach peace and harmony among Kenyans. Peaceful coexistence among various communities in the country in important,” Cheboi remarked in a statement.

Cheboi further called on Kenyans who have not registered as voters to take advantage of the ongoing enhanced voter registration exercise by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to register as voters pointing out that it will give them a chance to exercise their democratic right during the upcoming elections.

IEBC is targeting to register about 6 million new voters at the end of the exercise on November 2, but the agency is likely to miss the target after failing to list 2 million per week registration target since the exercise kicked off.

“The NGO Council of Kenya urge all eligible Kenyans especially the young people who recently acquired National Identification Cards (IDs) to register as voters during the period. Kenya will be holding its General Elections next year 2022 and thus it’s important that many eligible Kenyans participate in the democratic process to Elect leaders of their choice,” Cheboi said.

The NGO Council reminded Kenyans of the importance of voting during elections and urged leaders and those registered to encourage unregistered Kenyans to get listed within the remaining registration window.

“We value democratic processes and thus our call to all to register as Voters so that they can exercise their democratic right and Participate in Voting during the upcoming General Elections,’’ said Cheboi.

The Council’s appeal came a day after the National Police Service reiterated its commitment to peaceful 2022 general elections during a high-level meeting between top security chiefs and officials from the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Friday.

Speaking to Capital FM, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso stated that the meeting which was co-chaired by IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and Inspector General Police Hillary Mutyambai brought together technical teams from both sides and was meant to discuss critical issues and other areas of cooperation ahead of the August 9, 2022 general elections.

The high-level meeting was also attended by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) chief George Kinoti, as well as Deputy Inspector Generals of Police Edward Mbugua (Regular Police) and Police DIG Noor Gabow (Administration Police).

“Basically, the agenda was just to brainstorm and share ideas on election preparedness 2022. Both sides are committed in provision of peaceful, fair and credible elections,” said Shioso.