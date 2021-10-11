Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
New Zealand had kept the pandemic at bay with travel restrictions and lockdowns but the Delta variant has forced it to drop its 'Covid zero' policy while vaccinations have taken off

World

New Zealand health workers, teachers told ‘no jab, no job’

Published

Wellington (AFP), Oct 11 – New Zealand announced Monday a sweeping “no jab, no job” policy for most healthcare workers and teachers to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We can’t leave anything to chance so that’s why we are making it mandatory,” said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, who is also the education minister.

Doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers must be double-jabbed by December 1 while everyone working in the education sector who has contact with students must have their two doses by January 1.

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners backed mandatory vaccinations with president Samantha Murton describing it as a “bold, but necessary call” to make.

Secondary schools will also be required to keep a register to show the vaccination status of students.

“Vaccination remains our strongest and most effective tool to protect against infection and disease,” Hipkins said.

The order includes home-based educators and parents volunteering at schools, but no decision has been made on whether vaccination will be mandatory in the tertiary education sector.

Before the arrival of the Delta variant in August, New Zealand had won widespread praise for its Covid elimination policy, which had largely protected the country from the pandemic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Residents enjoyed a near-normal domestic life alongside tight restrictions on international borders.

However, the “Covid Zero” strategy fell apart when Delta was detected in Auckland, New Zealand’s most populated region, and has since spread to the surrounding Northland and Waikato provinces.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the highly transmissible Delta variant had proved a “game-changer” that could not be eliminated.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CONTAINMENT RULES

Nairobi, Kiambu lead in COVID vaccination so far; Marsabit trailing

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10-Nairobi county still ranks top with the highest number of fully vaccinated people as compared to other counties. By October 9,...

12 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya crosses 4 million mark in vaccination as it aims for 10 million by December

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Kenya crossed the 4 million mark on COVID-19 vaccination, a major milestone in tackling the pandemic. President Uhuru Kenyatta...

3 days ago

Kenya

HRW urges transparency in Kenya’s Cash Transfer Programme for vulnerable families

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the National Treasury and Planning to extensively review its internal mechanisms to ensure...

4 days ago

County News

NTSA working to create effective cashless system for PSV’s

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 -The government has announced plans to push for a cashless payment system in the public transport sector as part of...

4 days ago

Capital Health

More than 50 percent of prisoners in Kenya vaccinated against COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 –At least 50 per cent of prisoners in Kenya have been inoculated against Coronavirus (COVID-19), officials said Wednesday. Dominik Stillhart,...

5 days ago

Corona Virus

Health Ministry says Kenyans may need annual COVID-19 vaccination

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – The Ministry of Health has warned that Kenyans may need annual vaccination against COVID-19 because the multiple vaccines currently...

5 days ago

Corona Virus

25 more COVID fatalities recorded in Kenya as 130 new cases posted

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6-Kenya recorded 25 more COVID-19 fatalities Wednesday raising deaths from the pandemic so far to 5,175. In his daily update on...

5 days ago

Corona Virus

Kenya receives 252,000 more Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Kenya received the second batch of 252,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines Wednesday, in what public health officials said...

5 days ago