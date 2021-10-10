Connect with us

Vaccine candidates have been produced by Chinese companies Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm

CONTAINMENT RULES

Nairobi, Kiambu lead in COVID vaccination so far; Marsabit trailing

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10-Nairobi county still ranks top with the highest number of fully vaccinated people as compared to other counties.

By October 9, a total of 4,183,552 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 3,135,700 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,047,852.

Nairobi County is the highest with  30.7 % of its population having been partially vaccinated. In a target population of 3,052,494 above 18 years, 384,555 had been fully inoculated with 938,026 partially vaccinated.

Kiambu county ranks second with 282,618 out of the 1,623,545 targeted population having been partially vaccinated, amounting to 17.4 percent.

Marsabit County is however, trailing in the vaccination numbers with only 1.3 percent of the targeted population having been partially vaccinated.

With the government aiming to inoculate 219,170 of the population above 18 years in the county, only 2,865 had been partially  vaccinated by October 10.

“Nairobi County is in the lead with 12.6% of its population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri county 9.5% Uasin Gishu with 5.9% Laikipia 4.8%, Nyandarua 4.6%, Nakuru 4.2%, while Marsabit, is the least with 0.4% of the population fully vaccinated,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 33.4%  while proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.8%.

Kenya crossed the 4 million mark on COVID-19 vaccination in October, a major milestone in tackling the pandemic.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said his government hopes to vaccinate 10 million people by December.

The Ministry of Health has warned that Kenyans may need to have an annual vaccination against COVID-19 citing that the multiple vaccines currently in administration in the country whose immunity is a year.

The Health Ministry’s COVID-19 Vaccine Taskforce Chairman, Dr Willis Akhwale told the Senate Health Committee that global research shows a booster dose increases immunity even further.

