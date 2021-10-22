Mutyambai, Chebukati discuss poll readiness in high-level meeting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – The National Police Service has assured its commitment to peaceful 2022 general elections during a high-level meeting between top security players and officials from the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Friday.

Speaking to Capital FM, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso stated that the meeting which was co-chaired by IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and Inspector General Police Hillary Mutyambai brought together technical teams from both sides and was meant to discuss critical issues and other areas of cooperation ahead of the August 9, 2022 general elections.

The high-level meeting was also attended by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) chief George Kinoti, as well as Deputy Inspector Generals of Police Edward Mbugua (Regular Police) and Police DIG Noor Gabow (Administration Police).

“Basically, the agenda was just to brainstorm and share ideas on election preparedness 2022. Both sides are committed in provision of peaceful, fair and credible elections,” said Shioso.

Shioso added that both sides are committed to the provision of peaceful, fair and credible elections adding that more engagements between the two parties on elections are on the pipeline.

“The meeting was also meant to give a seal of approval to the ongoing work by the joint technical team on election preparedness and security because in some places there is technical teams that have been working continuously and are still working and it was platform to listen to them,” he told Capital FM.

This meeting comes at a time when the country is experiencing heightened political tension as politicians traverse the country in a bid to woe Kenyans into electing them into office.

An epic political showdown is expected during the 2022 general elections especially with the presidential contest pitting Deputy president William Ruto against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Other candidates that have expressed their interest in the country’s top seat as President Uhuru Kenyatta completes his 10-year-run at the helm of power are ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, businessman Jimi Wanjigi, KANU Leader Gideon Moi, Wiper’s Lalonzo Musyoka and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula .

Some incidences during the ongoing campaigns which saw some leaders on the campaign trail come under heavy resistance from their opponents have caused concern among monitors.

Some quarters, including the religious leaders and activists, have already warned of the possibility of violence in the upcoming polls.

However, in an earlier interview, Shioso termed the current political climate a normal occurrence during the electioneering period adding that the security agencies are seized of the security situation.

“What we are seeing is just normal politics that you will expect anywhere this kind of a time but to us we don’t see any other major threat out of it, we are ahead of it and all is under control,’’ Shioso said during an interview on Tuesday.

Shioso called on Kenyans to maintain calm and shun violence during the electioneering period and urged them to uphold peace.

“Kenyans should know that we are going to the homestretch of the elections, it’s an emotive moment, it comes and goes but we will remain as Kenyans with our issues. Let them remain calm as we politic and move towards elections,” he stated.

To ensure peaceful elections, the Police Spokesperson told Capital FM that the police service will adopt a multi-agency approach which will see police officers work with other agencies.