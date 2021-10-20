Mutunga to accompany Miguna back to Kenya on November 16

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga is set to depart for Canada to join deported activist Miguna Miguna ahead of his expected return to the country on November 16.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mutunga faulted the State for what he termed as a flagrant violation of the law and multiple court orders directing the Immigration Department to restore Miguna’s confiscated Kenyan passport and allow him back to the country unrestrained, says he has taken the initiative to defend judiciary’s independence.

Mutunga who served as Kenya’s first Chief Justice under the 2010 Constitution also challenged the State to purge contempt findings against Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, the Immigration Director General Gordon Kihalagwa, former Police boss Joseph Boinnet and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

The three, alongside Flying Squad chief Said Kiprotich, were fined Sh200,000 each after Justice George Odunga found them to be in contempt of court.