Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Willy Mutunga served as Kenya's first Chief Justice under the 2010 Constitution/CFM/FILE - Francis Mbatha

COME BABY COME

Mutunga to accompany Miguna back to Kenya on November 16

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga is set to depart for Canada to join deported activist Miguna Miguna ahead of his expected return to the country on November 16.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mutunga faulted the State for what he termed as a flagrant violation of the law and multiple court orders directing the Immigration Department to restore Miguna’s confiscated Kenyan passport and allow him back to the country unrestrained, says he has taken the initiative to defend judiciary’s independence.

Mutunga who served as Kenya’s first Chief Justice under the 2010 Constitution also challenged the State to purge contempt findings against Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, the Immigration Director General Gordon Kihalagwa, former Police boss Joseph Boinnet and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

The three, alongside Flying Squad chief Said Kiprotich, were fined Sh200,000 each after Justice George Odunga found them to be in contempt of court.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Court orders govt to file response on Miguna’s aborted return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – The High Court in Nairobi Wednesday directed the government to file a response on an existing red alert advisory...

January 8, 2020