Mudavadi’s plan for Kenya if elected president in 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has given the strongest indication yet that his name will be on the ballot in next year’s presidential election.

With the launch of his economic blue print, Mudavadi’s path is clear and he has even given his plan for the first 100 days if elected in office.

It includes restructuring the ballooning public debt so as to jumpstart the economy as well as ending the appetite to borrow.