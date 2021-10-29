Connect with us

Capital News
ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi speaks at the Harvest Family Church in Rongai on October 24, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mudavadi’s plan for Kenya if elected president in 2022

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has given the strongest indication yet that his name will be on the ballot in next year’s presidential election.
With the launch of his economic blue print, Mudavadi’s path is clear and he has even given his plan for the first 100 days if elected in office.
It includes restructuring the ballooning public debt so as to jumpstart the economy as well as ending the appetite to borrow.
“Economic recovery is going to be painful in the short term but rewarding in the long term,” he said.

Mudavadi served as Finance Minister under the era of former president the late Daniel arap Moi and was credited of economic stability and growth in the country.
Under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, the public debt is at Sh7.7 trillion up from Sh1.8 trillion when Mwai Kibaki left office 9 years ago. Kenya’s debt ceiling is Sh9 trillion.
Mudavadi said he is also keen to offer incentivise to small businesses to help jumpstart the economy.
“My economic agenda will follow on reviving, revamping, diversifying and redirecting investments for economic growth,” he said.
Mudavadi’s economic blueprint also includes enhancing agricultural production and marketing to guarantee food security.
He said he will also expand the manufacturing base by reducing the cost of energy and support the micro, small and medium enterprises to create job opportunities for the youth.
On corruption, Mudavadi said his government, if elected to office, will be a thing of the past.
Mudavadi said he will also ensure every Kenyan is vaccinated against COVID-19 within the first 100 days if elected president .
The Amani National Congress (ANC) leader has urged the youth to turn out in large numbers and register as voters in the ongoing mass exercise by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
Mudavadi said voter apathy has been responsible for bad leadership and called on the thousands of youths without ID cards to register for the same and take up the voter’s card.

