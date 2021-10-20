Mudavadi urges tolerance, respect to constitutional limits

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged tolerance among Kenyans as the country readies for a political transition in 2022 when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second and final term lapses.

Speaking during the Mashujaa Day celebrations held in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday, Mudavadi called upon political leaders to respect boundaries set in place by the Kenyan constitution as they continue their campaigns.

“I want to call on peace and tolerance during this period so that we can work together as a nation and as a people. We should respect the boundaries that the constitution provides so that we respect everybody in our country and build it,” Mudavadi said.

“That is how cohesion will be built and how Kenya will be built,” he added.

The ANC leader further called for peace and cohesion during the 2022 general elections to ensure continued economic development during and after the polls.

“I want to acknowledge that there is tremendous development in our country, and it would be important that this foundation is built on for the future as we move forward,” he said.

Kenya will go to elections on August 9, 2022 with succession politics having taken center stage across the country where top political leaders have taken campaign tours as they angle themselves to succeed President Kenyatta.

The ANC leader has declared his interest in pursuing the presidency and has been touring the country to market his political aspiration.

Deputy President William Ruto, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya and Gideon Moi of the Kenya African National Union (KANU) have also declared interest.

Ruto and Odinga are consider frontrunners in the race with the DP banking on the consolidation of a national support base by sustaining campaign meetings in nontraditional bases at the coast and western region where the ruling Jubilee Party made sustainable inroads in the 2017 election.