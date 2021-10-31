Mudavadi says OKA firmly focussed on 2022; won’t be dictated to on who to support

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31 – One Kenya Alliance principals pitched tent in Thika this weekend to popularise themselves, with a declaration they are firmly focussed on the 2022 presidential election.

The principals Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC), Gideon Moi of KANU, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper party and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya party were also joined by UDF party leader Cyrus Jirongo.

Mudavadi said the alliance will not allow anyone to dictate to them on who to support for the presidency in the 2022 presidential election.

“The presidential election is decided by Kenyans at the ballot,” Mudavadi said, “so let no one assume that they are going to dictate to us.”

OKA principals have been under immense pressure to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who has also expressed interest to vie so as to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term.

Kenyatta has publicly stated that he prefers Odinga to succeed him and not his Deputy William Ruto who was banking on his support as per their pre-election ‘agreement’ in both 2013 and 2017.

Kenyatta have fallen out due to what insiders describe as ‘irreparable differences’ and are rarely seen in public together.

“OKA will produce a presidential candidate and we will tell you who it is in due course,” Mudavadi said during roadside rallies in Makongeni in Thika and Nairobi’s Githurai.

The principals maintained that they are united, dispelling rumours that some of them are holding secret meetings with Odinga.

The leaders attended a joint church service at Around The Globe Deliverance Ministries church and rally two days after they held a similar rally in Kakamega town on Friday.

Mudavadi called on the MPS to pass a supplementary budget to allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) more money to enable it carry out a second round of voter registration.

“We are aware of the IEBC deadlines and guidelines and the door is not closed for those willing to join us. We are open to as many leaders as possible because we stand for a united country,” said Mudavadi.

The Amani leader called on Kenyans to stand firm for a free and fair elections in 2022 saying that nobody should be compelled to support anybody.

Making reference to rumours that the OKA leaders are being forced by President Kenyatta to support Raila, Mudavadi said Kenyans should be left to choose a leader of their choice and that none of the principals is being compelled to throw his weight behind the ODM leader.

“Kenya should be ruled by the rule of law and the principle of democracy should be allowed to reign supreme. We need peace and we should be preaching peace and everyone should be allowed to campaign in any part of the country,” he said.

Musyoka said the OKA administration will provide free education in primary and secondary schools saying money to do that will come from the recovery of proceeds of corruption.

“We will ensure all our children access free primary and secondary education. I know someone will ask me where we will get the money. We shall seal all corruption loopholes and recover all the stolen money, and any proceed of corruption will be seized by the government,” he said.

The Baringo Senator and KANU chairman Gideon Moi said the OKA government will revive fallen industries, create more jobs and ensure security for all Kenyans.

On his part, Wetang’ula said the OKA administration will call for the respect of the rule of law, independence of independent institutions and protect the integrity of the country’s territorial boundaries.

Mudavadi said they are united and have been working together behind the scenes, strategizing on how to hit the campaign trail adding that they are ready to sell to Kenyans the agenda they have for the country.

“OKA has an alternative genuine and trusted leadership that has the interest and wellbeing of this country at heart. Our aim is to provide a united and transformed country,” said Mudavadi.

The alliance’s defense of unity followed claims by a section of the media that Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was having secret meetings with Raila Odinga.

Kalonzo insisted that if there are secret meetings he has been holding are ones with his OKA co-principals.

“OKA is a united team that is set to develop the country. I call upon the media to be responsible in their reporting and stop spreading propaganda of me having secret meetings with Raila. My meetings are with Mudavadi, Jirongo, Wetangula and Gideon,” he said.

He added that the Kamba community has for over 10 years given support to Raila and they are not ready to do so again, noting that the leadership of the country is within OKA and his party and the people of lower eastern will throw their weight behind any of the four principals who will be given the mantle by the alliance to fly its presidential flag.

Every speaker insisted on the unity of the four principals who in return announced that the door is not shut for the like-minded leaders willing to join the outfit.