Mudavadi says next president will come from OKA alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11- The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) has exuded confidence that one of its principals will be the 5th President after the 2022 presidential election to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta who is on his second and final term.

Speaking from Makueni County, the OKA leaders led by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi said they are united and called on Kenyans to give them their votes, once they reveal their flag bearer.

“We all served in President Kibaki’s government and you witnessed development in every part of the country. One of us will be the next president of this country. This will depend on our unity and your support; we have already demonstrated unity among ourselves no it is your support that we are counting on,” they said.

Mudavadi urged Kenyans to make their choice wisely and consider leaders with a clean track record in governance, citing the positions the OKA leaders have held in previous governments.

They assured that they are keen to fight corruption and other vices ailing the country.

“We have never before witnessed the level of corruption that we have witnessed between 2013 and 2017. We have been in the government before so we know. People have robbed parastatals,” said Kalonzo Musyoka, Wiper Party Leader.

His sentiments were echoed by Mudavadi who said, “OKA is the only alliance you can trust with the health and education of your child.”

OKA is made of Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Gideon Moi of KANU and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya.

The four leaders are yet to decide on who will fly the alliance’s 2022 presidential flag even as President Kenyatta seeks to have them support his preferred successor Raila Odinga, the former Prime Minister who is the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

They spoke in Makueni where they also drummed up support for Wiper’s candidate ahead of Nguu-Masumba ward by election slated for Thursday.