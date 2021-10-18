Mudavadi calls on President Kenyatta to lift night curfew

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18- Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the nationwide night curfew, saying it is worsening the economic situation in the country.

Mudavadi said that the COVID-19 positivity rate has declined significantly hence the need to put in place measures that guarantees the country’s economic stability.

“We are really held up by COVID-19, but we kindly urge President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider lifting the nationwide curfew for the better of our country’s economy,” he said Sunday at the burial of lawyer Evans Monari in Nyamira county.

Mudavadi, who is eying the presidency in the August 2022 elections, reiterated that Kenyans are ready to continue observing the Ministry of Health’s protocols on COVID-19 without the curfew.

With the ongoing vaccination exercise, Mudavadi said Kenya is better placed re-open.

“I call upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the curfew that is aggravating the economic hardships faced by Kenyans under Covid-19. The prevalence rate has gone down. Kenyans should, however, continue observing Ministry of Health safety protocols,” said Mudavadi.

On October 4, the Government extended the nationwide curfew for a further 30 days to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic amid outcry by Kenyans to lift it.

The curfew which runs from 10pm to 4am has now been in force for over one and half years.