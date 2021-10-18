Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
ANA party leader Musalia Mudavadi addressing mourners at the burial of lawyer Evans Monari in Nyamira countt on October 18, 2021.

Top stories

Mudavadi calls on President Kenyatta to lift night curfew

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18- Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the nationwide night curfew, saying it is worsening the economic situation in the country.

Mudavadi said that the COVID-19 positivity rate has declined significantly hence the need to put in place measures that guarantees the country’s economic stability.

“We are really held up by COVID-19, but we kindly urge President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider lifting the nationwide curfew for the better of our country’s economy,” he said Sunday at the burial of lawyer Evans Monari in Nyamira county.

Mudavadi, who is eying the presidency in the August 2022 elections, reiterated that Kenyans are ready to continue observing the Ministry of Health’s protocols on COVID-19 without the curfew.

With the ongoing vaccination exercise, Mudavadi said Kenya is better placed re-open.

“I call upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the curfew that is aggravating the economic hardships faced by Kenyans under Covid-19. The prevalence rate has gone down. Kenyans should, however, continue observing Ministry of Health safety protocols,” said Mudavadi.

On October 4, the Government extended the nationwide curfew for a further 30 days to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic amid outcry by Kenyans to lift it.

The curfew which runs from 10pm to 4am has now been in force for over one and half years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Man in murder of athletics champion Agnes Tirop to remain in custody for 20 days

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – The man accused of killing athletics champion Agnes Tirop will remain in police custody for three weeks to enable...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Malawi leader Chakwera due in Kenya Tuesday, to grace Mashujaa Day fete

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is scheduled to make a three-day State Visit to Kenya on Tuesday. The announcement was...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Nairobi tops COVID vaccinations with 31.7%

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Nairobi County is still leading with 31.7% of its population having received the first Covid-19 jab, followed by Kiambu,...

8 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Activists seek legal recourse to enforce spending limits in 2022 campaigns

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17- Civil Society Organizations have threatened to move to court to seek intervention on the action by the Independent Electoral and...

1 day ago

Top stories

Ignore fake news on Mutyambai, Police Headquarters say

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17- The National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed reports on social media and some online sites that Inspector General of police...

1 day ago

Top stories

President Kenyatta mourns veteran State House photographer Henry Mureithi Nyaga

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 , (PSCU)—President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family friends, relatives and colleagues of veteran State...

1 day ago

Politics

Lonyangapuo ditches KANU for KUP

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – West Pokot Governor Professor John Lonyangapuo has formally ditched the Kenya African National Union (KANU). A statement from Lonyangapuo’s...

1 day ago

Kenya

End of the road for serial child killer Masten Wanjala described by police as bloodthirsty

Nairobi, Kenya Oct 15 -Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says they were determined to ensure Masten Wanjala faces justice. The DCI said...

3 days ago