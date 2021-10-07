Connect with us

One Kenya Alliance leaders when pose for a photo with Mt Kenya Foundation tycoons who invited them for a luncheon on October 7, 2021 at the Safari Park hotel in Nairobi.

Kenya

Mt Kenya Foundation says yet to decide on who to back for 2022

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF) leaders said Thursday they were yet to decide on the presidential candidate they will back to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in next year’s election.

The foundation that is made up influential tycoons from the region have so far hosted luncheons for presidential aspirants Raila Odinga and principals of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) to listen to their agenda for the country and Mt Kenya.

They first held a meeting last week with Odinga, the former Prime Minister who is also the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party before hosting OKA principals Musalia Mudavadi of the Amani National Congress (ANC), Gideon Moi (KANU), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya).

During the Thursday luncheon, MKF officials said, “We have not made up our mind on who to support. We have not endorsed anyone.”

There has been wide speculation that MKF favours Odinga who is a close ally of President Kenyatta since their March 2018 handshake.

“Our meetings with Odinga and OKA was meant to invite them to Mt Kenya to campaign and sell their policies to the people,” the foundation said, “we will make that decision later and it will include consultations with the people.”

 

