MPs to conduct approval hearings for Uhuru’s EACC nominees on October 19

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 – The National Assembly has called on members of the public to submit their views on the suitability of the two candidates nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to join the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The House Justice and Legal Affairs Committee is scheduled to hold approval hearings on October 19 for the nominees.

“Pursuant to Article 118 of the Constitution and Section 6(9) of the Parliamentary Appointments (Approval) Act, the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee is inviting interested members of the public to submit any representations they may have written statements with supporting evidence on the suitability or otherwise of the nominees for the appointment to the office,” the notice by Clerk of the National Assembly Micheal Sialai read.

The President nominated Colonel (Rtd) Alfred Mutweta Mshimba and Monica Wanjiru Muiru to replace Dabar Abdi Maalim and Rose Mghoi Macharia who resigned in September.

The submissions must be sent to the Clerk of the National Assembly on or before October 15.

Once the interviews conclude, the National Assembly shall, within twenty-one days of the day it next sits after receipt of the name of an applicant vet and consider the applicant, and may approve or reject applicants for any or all vacancies in the Commission.

The President shall appoint the nominee, within seven days of receipt of the name of the approved applicant from the National Assembly.

The Public Service Commission had shortlisted 21 candidates for the positions which were left vacant by Maalim and Macharia who were among five commissioners appointed by the President in 2015.

The Commission is required to have five commissioners with the EACC Act stipulating that the chairperson and members of the commission shall be appointed for a single term of six years, and are not eligible for re-appointment.