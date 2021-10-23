MP Ouda freed on Sh20,000 bail pending assault charges

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 23 – Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda secured his freedom on Saturday morning after spending hours in police cells following his Friday arrest on assault charges.

The lawmaker who is also accused of malicious damage was released on a Sh20,000 cash bail at 1am flowing the intervention of East African Community Chief Administrative Secretary Ken Obura.

He was transferred back to Kisumu from Kericho Police Station where he had been held to avoid an anxious crowd of supporters gathering in Kisumu.

Kisumu County Police Commander Kipkirui Ngeno confirmed the lawmaker had been interrogated on issues of incitement and malicious damage to property.

Three people were injured when the MP stormed a city hotel and allegedly assaulted those he perceived to be loyal to his opponent Dr Joshua Oron.

Goods of unknown value were destroyed during the Friday incident at Kalongolongo Restaurant within Milimani estate.

“We are holding for alleged incitement and malicious damage of property,” Ngeno said.

One of the victims, Nyaori Nyang’, sustained serious injuries on his head, ribs, eye and chin during the fracas.

He was rushed to Kisumu County Referral Hospital for treatment.

“I have been taken for an X Ray examination. I will report the attack to police for appropriate action once I am through with medication,” Nyang’ said.

Two other victims, including a woman, were also rushed to another hospital in Kisumu.

Ouda is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday, October 25.