Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Interior CS Fred Matiangi.

Kenya

Monday Oct 11 declared public holiday for Utamaduni day

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – The government has declared Monday October 11 a Public Holiday for Kenyans to celebrate the first Utamaduni Day.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said Monday will be a public holiday because Utamaduni Day which is supposed to be celebrated on October 10th falls on a Sunday.

“Whereas the day is already conferred by law, this shall be the first time that Utamaduni Day is observed in Kenya and this serves to emphasize the need for all citizens to recognize and celebrate this rich cultural diversity of Kenya in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion and economic progress in Kenya,” he said in a statement.

Until the new Constitution was promulgated in 2020, October 10 was celebrated as Moi Day, for retired President Daniel Arap Moi.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

business

Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority unveils new digital platform to enhance efficiency

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 –Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) has launched a new digital platform to facilitate easier filing, processing and disbursement of funds...

47 mins ago

Kenya

Alfred Mshimba and Monica Muiru named new EACC commissioners

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Colonel (Retired) Alfred Mtuweta Mshimba and Monica Wanjiru Muiru to as new commissioners at...

2 hours ago

Kenya

CS Kobia says digitization of govt services not optional

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6-Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia says digitization of government services is paramount to facilitate the smooth flow of delivery. Citing...

2 hours ago

FUEL PRICES

CS Munyes summoned by MPs team for failure to honor invite on fuel prices probe

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – The parliamentary committee on Finance has summoned Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes for failing to honor its invitation in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Man who attempted to kill hotelier William Osewe jailed for 23 years

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Businessman Tom Mboya Oywa was sentenced to 23 years in jail Wednesday for the attempted murder of prominent hotelier...

5 hours ago

Kenya

AMREF Health Africa partners with Roche E.Africa for health workers with disabilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Amref Health Africa has entered into a partnership with Roche East Africa Limited to implement a two-year program aimed...

24 hours ago

Kenya

29 arrested as 40 dubious Pharmacies shut in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5- The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has announced the closure of 40 illegal pharmacies in Nairobi following a crackdown conducted...

1 day ago

Capital Health

WHO sets new global targets to curb maternal mortality

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 5 –The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has launched five critical targets to help countries...

1 day ago