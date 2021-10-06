Monday Oct 11 declared public holiday for Utamaduni day

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – The government has declared Monday October 11 a Public Holiday for Kenyans to celebrate the first Utamaduni Day.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said Monday will be a public holiday because Utamaduni Day which is supposed to be celebrated on October 10th falls on a Sunday.

“Whereas the day is already conferred by law, this shall be the first time that Utamaduni Day is observed in Kenya and this serves to emphasize the need for all citizens to recognize and celebrate this rich cultural diversity of Kenya in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion and economic progress in Kenya,” he said in a statement.

Until the new Constitution was promulgated in 2020, October 10 was celebrated as Moi Day, for retired President Daniel Arap Moi.