Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Kenyatta's recommendations was a proposal for the UN, regional organisations, and donor agencies to focus on state capacity building that deliver competence “as opposed to the exclusive focus on good governance as a set of normative standards.”/PSCU

Top stories

Mismanagement of diversity a threat to global peace and security: President Kenyatta

Published

NEW YORK, United States, Oct 13 — President Uhuru Kenya has identified the rampant mismanagement of diversity leading to institutionalized exclusion and marginalization of communities and nations as a major threat to global peace and security.

“That exclusion is often institutionalized in governance and economic relations at the national and global level. It manifests in stereotyping and bigotry. The result is a profound sense of grievance and bitterness that populists and demagogues can easily exploit.

“This is so especially, when such feelings and narratives are carried by social media and its’ spreading of misinformation, disinformation, and narratives that are often laced with incitement and extremism tendencies.

“It leads to trust in institutions deteriorating and state legitimacy weakening. It is fodder for terrorism, insurgencies, and the rise of xenophobia, hate speech, divisive tribalism and racism,” he said.

President Kenyatta spoke on Tuesday in New York when he chaired the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) high-level open debate on peacebuilding and sustainable peace, covering diversity, state-building and search for peace as key subjects of discussion.

To end the global mismanagement of diversity leading to exclusion, President Kenyatta put forward several progressive recommendations which he rallied fellow world leaders attending the debate to consider.

He advised countries to encourage healthy political competition that does not endanger national cohesion by exploiting identity to divide and create enmity among citizens, make international peace and security institutions fit-for-purpose, and accelerate UNSC reforms to make the institution more transparent and inclusive.

The President said countries should be supported to develop internal mechanisms for national dialogue and reconciliation, and establish early warning systems so as to avert conflicts and human suffering.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also in President Kenyatta’s recommendations was a proposal for the UN, regional organisations, and donor agencies to focus on state capacity building that deliver competence “as opposed to the exclusive focus on good governance as a set of normative standards.”

“The United Nations and its peace-building initiatives should include diversity management as a component of peace building and state stabilization,” President Kenyatta said, emphasizing the need for collaboration between states, the UN system and social media companies to combat online hate and incitement.

“This can include an agreed global code of conduct by companies, and the development of early warning tools to detect escalation trends and facilitate pre-emptive measures,” the President added.

At the meeting also attended and addressed by several world leaders among them UN Secretary General Antonio Guteress, the President noted that hate speech, propagated largely through social media, leads to deterioration of trust in institutions and weakening of state legitimacy.

President Kenyatta also spoke against global mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic saying vaccine nationalism, travel bans and red listing of countries were inflaming divisions between rich and poor nations.

Kenya took up her two-year non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council on 1st January this year and is currently holding the monthly rotational presidency of the Council for October 2021.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Uhuru says ICJ ruling on Kenya-Somalia maritime dispute is erroneous

Here is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s full statement on the ruling delivered Tuesday by judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Kenya-Somalia...

9 hours ago

Africa

Big win for Somalia as ICJ hands it most of the disputed sea zone

THE Hague, Netherlands Oct 12 – The UN’s top court awarded Somalia control of most of a potentially oil- and gas-rich chunk of the...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru witnesses signing of a US private sector trade agreement with Kenya

NEW YORK, USA, Oct 11 —President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday witnessed the signing of a detailed private sector agreement that seeks to expand trade...

16 hours ago

Top stories

Kipkelion East MP Limo wants petroleum products levy scrapped

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12- Kipkelion East Member of Parliament Joseph Limo says the government should review all the taxes and levies imposed on petroleum...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi businessman risks losing Sh5 billion 14 Riverside Drive property after Supreme Court decision

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – A city businessman risks losing a multi billion property on Nairobi’s 14 Riverside Drive if he fails to pay...

23 hours ago

County News

Kalonzo leads OKA brigade campaigns in his Ukambani home turf

MAKUENI, Kenya Oct 12 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) intensified campaigns in Ukambani at the weekend, vowing to remain united ahead of the August...

23 hours ago

Africa

Kenya-Somalia maritime ruling due today at ICJ

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Oct 12 – The UN’s top court will rule in a bitter border dispute between Somalia and Kenya on Tuesday, delivering...

24 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto says it’s a puzzle that petrol is cheaper in Uganda than Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining to crush the corruption cartels responsible for...

1 day ago