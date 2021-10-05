Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
India is home to some of the noisiest cities in the world, as rickshaws, buses, taxis, weaving motorbikes and private cars fight for space on the traffic-clogged roads © AFP / SANJAY KANOJIA

Special Report

Minister moots musical toots for noisy Indian roads

Published

New Delhi, India, Oct 5 – India’s transport minister is mulling a law that would seek to replace the country’s constant car-horn cacophony with the sound of music.

“I am studying this and soon planning to make a law that the horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear,” Nitin Gadkari told local media on Monday.

The horns could blast sounds made by the flute, tabla, violin, mouth organ or harmonium, he added.

Gadkari also said he wanted to replace the “irritating” sirens used by ambulances and police vehicles with soothing tunes.

India is home to some of the noisiest cities in the world, as rickshaws, buses, taxis, weaving motorbikes and private cars fight for space on the traffic-clogged roads.

The horn is deemed almost as important as the gas pedal — and more so than wing mirrors — and is used by drivers more to alert other road-users to their presence rather than to rebuke.

India’s colourful trucks often have messages painted on their backs aimed at overtaking drivers such as “Horn OK Please” or “Blow Horn”.

The World Health Organization says noise pollution can cause hearing loss, cardiovascular problems, cognitive impairment, stress and depression.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Tensions run high after deadly farmers clash in India

New Delhi (AFP), Oct 4 – Demonstrators torched a police vehicle in India on Monday as tensions boiled over after clashes involving protesting farmers...

21 hours ago

World

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Sep 25 – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the...

September 25, 2021

World

Rare rhino horns go up in flames in India anti-poaching campaign

Bokākhāt, India, Sep 22 – Nearly 2,500 rare rhino horns were destroyed Wednesday in the first ceremony of its kind in northeastern India as...

September 22, 2021

FAKE GOLD SYNDICATE

How conmen obtained Sh200mn from Indian investor for Gold and packed stones for him at JKIA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 –They simply never learn! An Indian investor has lost Sh200 million to fake gold dealers who packed stones for him...

September 15, 2021