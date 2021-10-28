Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Miguna Miguna is unapologetic about his role at Raila Odinga's 2018 mock swearing in. Photo/CFM.

Top stories

Miguna says does not regret swearing-in Raila and did not break any law

Published

NAIROBI Kenya Oct 28 – Controversial activist and lawyer Miguna Miguna insists that he did not break any law by swearing in Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga when he contested the 2017 elections.

Odinga contested the election results, accusing incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta of stealing the vote, leading to a mock swearing-in of the Opposition chief at a ceremony in Uhuru Park, Nairobi that sparked tensions in the country.

Miguna was deported to Canada in 2018 after he swore in Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga as the ‘People’s President’ after the Orange Party contested the 2017 General Elections.

This led to the arrest of several opposition leaders, including Miguna but Odinga was not arrested or charged.

In orders issued Friday afternoon, Justice Chacha Mwita also directed the Department of Immigration to reinstate Miguna’s revoked passport saying as a citizen by birth he never lost his Kenyan citizenship/FILE

Speaking during an interview on KTN News on Wednesday night, Miguna said his deportation was illegal and insists he will seek justice.

Miguna was arrested, sedated and put into a plane before he was forced out of the country in what was linked to the swearing-in. Kenya subsequently issued red alerts to airlines against flying him back into the country.

The State insisted at the time that Miguna lost his Kenyan citizenship after acquiring the Canadian citizenship at a time the country did not allow dual citizenship

In the deportation order, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i stated that Miguna was in the country illegally and his presence in Kenya was detrimental to national interests.

“The deportation was illegal, there was no justification at all to bundle me out of the country and argue that I had lost my citizenship,” Miguna told the programme host Ken Mijungu.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In deporting him, the government claimed at the time that Miguna had lost his citizenship when he moved to Canada and obtained the country’s citizenship.

Miguna, who is known to fire back salvos, on anything and everything touching on him has not responded through social media which is his main mode of communication from Toronto, Canada where he is based/FILE

“Ken, you know that I am a Kenyan and I even speak better Luo than you,” Miguna said, “they fear me and they know that I don’t fear anything. I don’t fear money and they know that I can not be compromised by anyone and that is why they took me out.”

Miguna insists that he was deported “because they fear that I am able to mobilize for resistance against the illegitimate government.”

Miguna was a fierce supporter of Odinga, but has since fallen out with him, and turned his fierce critic.

“Raila is a conman, he can not stand for anything and that is why he shook hands with Kenyatta for his own interest,” he said.

During the TV interview, Miguna engaged the show host Mijung’u, asking him to state and prove which law he broke by swearing in Odinga.

“You yourself went ahead after the declaration, to swear in Raila Odinga,” Mijungu said, suggesting that whereas the state had been fined for disobeying court orders, Miguna had also broken the law by performing the controversial swearing in ceremony.

Miguna holds that for him to have broken a law, it must exist.

“So Ken, you happened to have gone to law school, didn’t you? I’m asking you a question,” Miguna posed, “Tell me what law did I break, which statute did I break? Which section of the constitution says that I could not swear in Raila Odinga?”

Miguna Miguna pictured inside Air France which unboarded him shortly before take-off due to a red alert issued by the Kenyan government which deported him in 2018.

The interview was characterised by a long stand-off between Miguna and the show host who demanded to given more time to explain his issues, often accusing him of interrupting him.

“You can’t answer your questions, and I’m going to answer your questions the way I want, not the way you want,” Miguna said, “You better keep quiet when I’m answering your questions, No! No! No! No! Ken, once you ask me a question, you keep quiet, and otherwise this is not an interview.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has launched a campaign with other activists renewing efforts to ensure Miguna is back to Kenya on November 16.

Miguna Miguna when he was holed up in Dubai while trying to get his way back but he had no travel documents.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mutunga faulted the State for what he termed as a flagrant violation of the law and multiple court orders directing the Immigration Department to restore Miguna’s confiscated Kenyan passport and allow him back to the country unrestrained, says he has taken the initiative to defend judiciary’s independence.

“I have decided to undertake this journey to support and defend the independence of our judiciary, its authority, and the people’s confidence in it,” he stated.

Mutunga further called out the government for infringing Miguna’s rights by not allowing him entry to his motherland, despite numerous court orders that allow him to do so.

“Miguna has a court order that grants him safe passage into the country. Ideally, he should be able to enter and leave the country as he pleases but that is not the case. I demand that the government comply fully with the orders, including the prompt payment of all awards, costs and accruing interest. Justice demands no less,” he said.

Mutunga who served as Kenya’s first Chief Justice under the 2010 Constitution also challenged the State to purge contempt findings against Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, the Immigration Director-General Gordon Kihalagwa, former Police boss Joseph Boinnet and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

“To date, none of the contemnors has purged their contempt. They, therefore, continue to undermine the rule of law and to violate the oath of office they took as state officers,” he said.

The three, alongside Flying Squad chief, Said Kiprotich, were fined Sh200,000 each after Justice George Odunga found them to be in contempt of court.

Mutunga also urged the government to retract red alerts issued against Miguna to allow him seamless entry in the country in November.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

DPP Haji says won’t be intimidated to resign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji  says he will not be intimidated by those calling for his...

52 mins ago

Kenya

Former CJ Mutunga unveils political alliance to fight executive excesses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has unveiled a political movement he says will lead the fight against the disregard of...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Bizzare! Swarm of bees attack mount woman’s hand in Machakos

MACHAKOS, Kenya Oct 27 – Business at Machakos Bus park came to a standstill on Tuesday after a swarm of bees mounted on a...

19 hours ago

County News

Nyeri Water company waives Sh100 million arrears to cushion locals

NYERI, Kenya Oct 27 – Nyeri Water and Sewerage Company has banned the disconnection of all domestic water consumers. The company said this is due...

22 hours ago

Top stories

Jamaican Reggae artiste Etana to perform at Pamoja Festival

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 -Jamaican Reggae artiste Shauna McKenzie popularly known by her stage name Etana will perform this weekend at the Waterfront in...

22 hours ago

County News

Man arrested in Machakos over Sh11 million fraud

MACHAKOS, Kenya Oct 27 – Police in Machakos have arrested a man who is accused of defrauding a local businessman of Sh11 million According...

22 hours ago

Corona Virus

Sh244bn health fund to restore loss of health services due to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Sh244 billion ($2.2 billion) has been pledged to Kenya for the provision of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to guarantee...

1 day ago

Fifth Estate

Climate Change Actions towards Net Zero Climate transition

In early August, scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report indicating that the world is already sure to face...

1 day ago