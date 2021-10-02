Connect with us

Maua man held for questioning after killing friend over Sh20 debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding a 24-year-old man at Maua Police Station, following the murder of his friend over a Sh20 debt.

The suspect, Fred Mugambi, is alleged to have assaulted the deceased on Friday night at Kambo market in Igembe, Meru County, leaving him with serious injuries before fleeing the scene together with his friend Murangiri Maore who is believed to be an accomplice.

The victim succumbed to the injuries inflicted on him.

“According to eyewitnesses, the two had confronted the deceased over Sh20 advanced to him earlier, to buy a glass of local brew.

But when he could not pay back, they descended on him with blows and kicks leaving him unconscious. He was rushed to Nyambene Level IV Hospital by well wishers where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” said the DCI.

The agency stated that its Meru-based agents have launched a manhunt for the accomplice to the murder.

