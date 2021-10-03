Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
IEBC officials during a Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) activity will be flagged off in Nakuru County in October 2017.

Kenya

Mass Voter Registration kicks off in Kenya Monday

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 3-The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is scheduled to launch a 30-day nationwide voter registration in Nakuru County.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the commission is targeting to enlist at least 6 million new voters as the country prepares for the August 2022 General Election.

“We urge all eligible Kenyans who have not registered as voters to turn up in large numbers and register,” Chebukati said.

Kenya currently has 19,687,885, as of May 2021, according to figures provided by the commission.

Top politicians have lately gone on a frenzy, urging more people, particularly the youth to turn up and register as voters.

As part of preparations for the election, IEBC said it plans to undertake a nationwide mass voter registration for the diaspora.

The exercise is mainly targeted at South Sudan, USA, United Kingdom, Canada, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are the newly listed countries after meeting the minimum requirement of 3,000 voters.

Kenyans in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Africa took part in the 2017 General election.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The poll body has however, warned that delay in budgetary support may interfere with the progress of the Pre-Election Cycle which include the voter registration exercise.

Last month, Chebukati warned that insufficient funding could scuttle critical preparatory activities ahead of the election.

IEBC said it was facing financial constraints in undertaking key operations to facilitate a tamper proof poll.

During an engagement forum with Faith Based Organizations in Nairobi, Chebukati indicated the Treasury had only availed Sh26.4 billion leaving the agency with a Sh14.6 billion deficit to attain a fully funded budget of Sh40.9 billion.

“As a commission we are being exposed to the risk to under-funding,” he said.

The commission attributed the estimated budget to a legislative framework governing the electoral process which results in expensive elections.

Requirements under the framework include the capping of maximum registered voters per polling station.

“The law says that you cannot have more than 700 voters in a polling station. We’re now targeting to register more than 6 million voters that will mean we will increase our polling stations from 40,833 to 53,000 plus polling station. This means we shall employ more election officials,” Chebukati said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei Wins 2021 Women’s London Marathon Title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei overcame a deep field assembled at this year’s event to clinch the 2021 women’s London Marathon...

22 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya to mark World Habitat Day in Olkaria Geothermal SPA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3-Kenya will on Monday join the world in marking the World Habitat Day that is aimed at reflecting on the state...

27 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya set to deploy Pfizer vaccine after getting syringes from the US

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Kenya was set to start deploying the Pfizer coronavirus vaccines after receiving the special syringes from the US government...

36 mins ago

Kenya

Kipchumba Retains Second Spot As Ethiopian Lemma Wins London Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Vincent Kipchumba of Kenyan retained his second spot as Ethiopian Sisay Lemma won the 2021 men’s London Marathon title...

59 mins ago

Kenya

Ruto takes his 2022 vote hunting mission to Kisii

KISII, Kenya Oct 3 – Deputy President William Ruto took his vote-hunting mission to Kisii County Sunday after addressing rallies in Nakuru on Saturday....

5 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto wants ex-Mungiki leader, Molo politician probed for planning ethnic violence

NAKURU, Kenya Oct 2 – Deputy President William Ruto who held back to back engagements in Muranga and Nakuru counties on Saturday now wants...

20 hours ago

BBI

BBI ‘fraud’ sought to create a manipulative President: Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 2 – Deputy president William Ruto has said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution amendment was the most fraudulent and...

20 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto says tycoon-orchestrated plots against his 2022 bid do not cost him sleep

MURANGA, Kenya Oct 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again laughed off a recent political onslaught by an elite team of Mount...

23 hours ago