DCI said the two brothers involved in the incident had been arrested for interrogation/FILE

County News

Mandera boy set ablaze by his brothers succumbs to injuries

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – A 14-year-old boy set on fire by his siblings in Mandera on suspicion of snitching on an elder brother suspected to have stolen a phone is dead.

Abdullah Hassan succumbed to injuries he sustained from the Monday incident while undergoing treatment at the Mandera County Teaching and Referral Hospital, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced on Wednesday.

DCI said the two brothers involved in the incident had been arrested for interrogation.

The victim, a class seven pupil at Kamor Primary School in Mandera, was lured to the family house by his brothers before being rolled up in petrol-doused mattress which was then set on fire.

The agency stated that the victim was targeted after the suspects learnt he was willing to be a witness in a case where one of them was accused of stealing a mobile phone.

The DCI added that the two suspects went into hiding after setting the victim ablaze before police who were nearby rushed to the scene where they rescued the 14-year-old.

