Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
This man was arrested on October 14, 2021 over the murder and rape of three women in Ruiru.

crime

Man who has been killing and raping women in Ruiru arrested by DCI

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – A 29-year old man suspected of being a serial killer and rapist was arrested in Ruiru on Thursday in what police described as a major breakthrough in unresolved murder cases.

Paul Magara Morara was wanted for the murder of three women since last year, in separate incidents that shocked and instilled fear on residents in the neighbourhood and across the city.

“The man who has killed three ladies and seriously injured four within the period, was arrested in a security operation by Ruiru-based detectives,” the DCI said Thursday.

He had committed other criminal offences but police found it difficult to trace him because he was not known by his real names. “The masked hitman was only known by his alias name, Mkisii,” the DCI said.

According to police, the suspect struck ladies at night, killing and seriously injuring some before removing and escaping with their inner clothings.

The first incident linked to the suspect occured in 2020 when a woman was found dead in her room with her breasts chopped off, police said.

“It all started with one such shocking incident in 2020 at Kiunguru area around Ruiru Bypass, when a woman who had been seen with a man at night before she was found dead in her room, with one of her breasts chopped off,” the DCI said in a statement.

Following the scanty leads obtained from the crime scene, detectives pursued the anonymous killer unsuccessfully.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another incident occurred in January this year involving a young lady.

The victim was found murdered at a local lodging in a similar style, moments after she was spotted with Morara, according to the DCI.

“After months of receiving several related murder and attempted murder incidents all reported by female victims, another lady was found murdered in her rental house at Magorofani area of Wataalam,” the agency said, “The mysterious agent of death had caused untold panic and terror in the area, with word having it that a vampire was roaming in the dark hunting down women.”

The George Kinoti-led agency said that its detectives launched a major manhunt for the suspect following an incident on September 7, when the suspect is accused of having broken into the house where two sisters aged 18 and 19 lived, before stabbing them and seriously injuring them.

The detectives said that one of the victims of that attack is still admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“As pursuit for him heightened, the bloodthirsty monster crept into the house of a couple when they were deep asleep early morning (Wednesday), stabbing the woman in the neck and vanishing in the dark in seconds,” the DCI added. She suffered serious injuries.

A security operation was launched leading to the arrest of four suspected criminals who named the 29-year-old as the one behind the killings and attacks.

“Hours of interrogations on the four revealed that one of them, 25-year-old Moses Moogi Okemwa was an accomplice of the prime suspect, who jointly executed some of the attacks,” the agency said.

He was ambushed and arrested on Thursday morning.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police said the suspect was found in possession of a backpack containing a hammer, seven female panties and an electrical bulb holder.

Police investigations show the man had joined a cult in 2013, which promised to be paying him for every kill on a woman.

“Strangely, showing a woman’s pant would confirm that he indeed deserves a pay. He had however, been double-crossed after a Sh30,000 down-payment, but continued with the monstrous attacks,” the DCI added.

This incident comes a day after a 20-year old man described by police as a “bloodthirsty murderer”, who confessed to killing at least 10 children escaped from police custody under unclear circumstances.

Masten Milimo Wanjala who was arrested in mid July and police said he had confessed to have killed at least ten minors in different parts of the country.

Soon after his arrest, he took police to at least six murder scenes in Nairobi’s Shauri Moyo and in Western Kenya where he had dumped the bodies and was taken to court days later.

Three police officers were arraigned at the Milimani Law courts Thursday over the escape but were not charged after the prosecution asked for two weeks to complete investigations. A court ruling will be made Friday on the application.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Athletics champion Agnes Tirop’s husband arrested over her murder

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – The man accused of killing athletics champion Agnes Tirop, who conquered the 2015 Cross Country competition, has been arrested....

9 hours ago

CLIMATE SUMMIT

Tobiko urges world leaders to set aside their differences to tackle climate change

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has urged world powers to put aside their geo-political differences and work...

11 hours ago

crime

Expose non-residents in Laikipia, locals told in new police appeal

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 –Police have called on members of the public to support security agencies in efforts to flush out non-residents in the...

13 hours ago

Top stories

Investigators want 2 weeks to complete probe on 3 cops implicated in escape of serial killer

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Three police officers implicated in the mysterious escape of confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala were arraigned in court Thursday...

15 hours ago

Top stories

Court declares Huduma Namba roll out illegal

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – The High Court has declared the rollout of Huduma Namba illegal. The court ruled that the process is illegal...

20 hours ago

Politics

Political Parties’ online Register out end of October to enhance transparency

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 –The Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, has said that her office intends to undertake the registration of political parties...

1 day ago

Kenya

2 people dead in Siaya gold mine tragedy

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 13 – Two people died Wednesday after a gold mining shaft caved in and covered them in Bondo, Siaya County. According...

1 day ago

Fifth Estate

Ensure proposed public e-procurement platform weeds out cartels

Public procurement is a vital process in any country since it facilitates government service delivery to citizens while also providing business opportunities for large...

1 day ago