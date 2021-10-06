Connect with us

Businessman Tom Mboya Oywa was sentenced to 23 years on October 6, 2021 for attempted murder of William Osewe, the proprietor of K'osewe restaurant.

Kenya

Man who attempted to kill hotelier William Osewe jailed for 23 years

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Businessman Tom Mboya Oywa was sentenced to 23 years in jail Wednesday for the attempted murder of prominent hotelier William Osewe in 2016.

Oywa, a licensed firearm holder, was found guilty of attempting to kill the prominent hotelier when he opened fire on him at a restaurant on Thika Road in Nairobi, leaving him with serious injuries.

The tour operator was handed the sentence on Wednesday by Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

She had convicted him on two counts of attempted murder and injuring the businessman who owns the prominent Ronalo Foods restaurants in Nairobi and Kisumu.

Mutuku said that the prosecution had proved the evidence beyond reasonable doubt the accused indeed committed the offense.

