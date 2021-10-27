Man arrested in Machakos over Sh11 million fraud

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya Oct 27 – Police in Machakos have arrested a man who is accused of defrauding a local businessman of Sh11 million

According to Machakos County Director of Criminal Investigations officer Rodah Kanyi, the man duped the businessman that he was in a position to help him secure government tenders.

“The person introduced himself as well connected with the Government and had worked closely with the government which gives big tenders and he was ready to help,” she said.

That is when he defrauded two businessmen and pocketed Sh11 million from one of them.

“This fraudster appears to know the game very well, he managed to defraud Sh11m from one of them,” she said.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday having gone under since September when police started looking for him.

He was locked up at the Machakos Police station pending investigations before he is taken to court.