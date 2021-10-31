Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Violent crime is rare in Japan

World

Man arrested after knife, fire attack on Tokyo train: reports

Published

Tokyo (AFP), Oct 31 – A man was arrested for attempted murder after a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo on Sunday, Japanese media said, with at least 10 people reportedly injured and one in a serious condition.

A video clip published by public broadcaster NHK showed panicked passengers running down the train as smoke filled the carriage, with flames also visible.

Another video posted on Twitter showed people climbing through windows to escape the Keio Line train at a station.

The line operator said services had been partially suspended after “an incident involving injuries” took place just before 8 pm near Kokuryo in the Japanese capital’s western suburbs.

Media outlets including NHK said the alleged perpetrator in his 20s attacked people with a knife and started a fire on the train. The method was unclear but reports also said the man had spread a liquid around the train carriage.

Kyodo News said 15 people had been injured in the attack, with NHK reporting at least 10 were hurt with a man in his 60s in serious condition.

“First I thought it was something like a Halloween event. But I rushed away as a man carrying a long knife came in. I was very fortunate not to be injured,” a man in his 20s who was on the train told NHK.

Local police officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Violent crime is rare in Japan, but in August nine people were wounded, one of them seriously, in a stabbing attack on a commuter train in Tokyo, with the suspect later handing himself in after fleeing the scene.

In a separate attack in August, two people suffered burns in an acid attack at a Tokyo subway station.

Japan has strict gun laws, but there are occasional violent crimes involving other weapons.

In 2019, a man killed two people including a schoolgirl and wounded more than a dozen in a rampage that targeted children as they waited for a bus.

And in 2018, a man was arrested in central Japan after stabbing one person to death and injuring two others aboard a bullet train.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Japan’s Mount Aso volcano erupts

Tokyo (AFP), Oct 20 – Japan’s Mount Aso erupted Wednesday, spewing a giant column of ash thousands of metres into the sky as hikers...

October 20, 2021

Politics

Japan ruling party seeks defence spending boost

Tokyo, Japan, Oct 12 – Japan’s ruling conservatives unveiled their campaign platform Tuesday, saying they would aim to boost defence spending, possibly even doubling...

October 12, 2021

World

Japan’s new PM Fumio Kishida: Calm centrist promising spending

Tokyo (AFP), Sep 29 – Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is a soft-spoken former foreign minister with a reputation for seeking the middle...

October 4, 2021

World

Japan manga artist Takao Saito, ‘Golgo 13’ creator, dies aged 84

Tokyo, Japan, Sep 29 – Manga artist Takao Saito, who created the most prolific Japanese comic-book series of all time “Golgo 13”, has died...

September 29, 2021

World

Japan ruling party elects Fumio Kishida leader, next PM

Tokyo (AFP), Sep 29 – Japan’s ruling party elected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida its new leader on Wednesday, setting him on course to...

September 29, 2021

Corona Virus

Japan donates 12 ultra-modern deep freezers to Kenya for COVID vaccines

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – The COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in the country has received a major boost after the Japanese government donated a cold chain...

September 7, 2021

World

British aircraft carrier in Japan on Indo-Pacific mission

Yokosuka (Japan) (AFP), Sep 6 – Britain’s new HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier has paid a port call to Japan, in a mission that...

September 6, 2021

World

Tokyo prepares to say farewell to ‘most important’ Paralympics

Tokyo (AFP), Sep 5 – Tokyo prepared to bid a spectacular farewell to the Paralympics on Sunday, as organisers hailed the pandemic-delayed Games as...

September 5, 2021