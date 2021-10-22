Connect with us

Capital News
Chakwera said she was impressed by the Beyond Zero's concept of mobile clinics and medical safaris, and wished to replicate the same in her country

Africa

Malawian First Lady Monica Chakwera hails Beyond Zero healthcare delivery model

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – First Lady Monica Chakwera of Malawi has hailed First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s Beyond Zero initiative for its creative healthcare delivery model that has expanded access to medical services for vulnerable groups.

The visiting Malawian First Lady spoke during a guided tour of an ongoing Beyond Zero medical camp dubbed mini-medical safari at the ‘Nyumba ya Wazee’, old people’s home in Kasarani by her host First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Chakwera said she was impressed by the Beyond Zero’s concept of mobile clinics and medical safaris, and wished to replicate the same in her country.

Beyond Zero Coordinator Ms Angella Langat briefed the two First Ladies on the free medical services that were offered to the senior citizens and the staff of the old people’s home run by nuns from the Catholic Church’s Little Sisters of the Poor.

The Kasarani-based Nyumba ya Wazee, a charitable home, caters for the elderly of all faiths from poor families in Kenya and neighbouring countries. The Beyond Zero mini medical safari was held at the home to give the elderly, whose access to healthcare services was hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, an opportunity to receive quality medical services.

Among the organizations that partnered with Beyond Zero at the medical camp included the Beth Mugo Cancer Foundation which provided screening for prostate cancer and Women4Cancer that screened for cervical and breast cancer as part of activities to mark October as a month for breast cancer awareness globally.

Others were VisionSpring which provided reading glasses while Lions SightFirst Eye hospital conducted comprehensive eye and diabetes screening as well as Covid-19 vaccination.

During the visit, First Ladies Margaret Kenyatta and Monica Chakwera also presented to the senior citizens 10 wheelchairs donated by Beyond Zero.

