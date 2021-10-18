Connect with us

Capital News
Lazarus Chakwera won the re-run election with almost 59 percent of the vote © AFP/File / AMOS GUMULIRA

Malawi leader Chakwera due in Kenya Tuesday, to grace Mashujaa Day fete

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is scheduled to make a three-day State Visit in Kenya on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by State House, Nairobi that said Chakwera will also be the chief guest during the Mashujaa day celebrations set for Wednesday in Kirinyaga.

“His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera, who will be accompanied by Her Excellency Mrs Monica Chakwera, the First Lady of the Republic of Malawi, will be the Chief Guest at this year’s Mashujaa Day Celebrations that will be held at Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga,” said Kanze Dena, State House Spokesperson.

On Thursday, Chakwera and his delegation will be received at State House, Nairobi by President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

This year’s Mashujaa celebrations will be held in Wang’uru stadium in Kirinyaga County which has the capacity of10,000 people but only 3,000 will be allowed in due to the coronavirus containment measures.

On September 25, the government suspended parallel national celebrations in counties to tame the spread of COVID-19.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the fete will only be marked in Kirinyaga County, a departure from the traditional practice where County Commissioners have been leading similar celebrations at the grassroots across the country.

“Kirinyaga County will be the host for this year’s Mashujaa Day. No celebrations will be held in other counties as it has always been the case. We don’t want to escalate the spread of COVID-19, and that is why we are freezing similar activities in other counties,” he said.

The holding of national events out of Nairobi is in line with a government decision in 2015 to hold two of three annual celebrations in counties outside the capital.

Counties which have hosted national celebrations since 2015 are Nakuru, Machakos, Meru, Nyeri, Kakamega, Mombasa, Narok, and Kisii.

