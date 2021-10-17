Lonyangapuo ditches KANU for KUP

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – West Pokot Governor Professor John Lonyangapuo has formally ditched the Kenya African National Union (KANU).

A statement from Lonyangapuo’s media team said he had accepted an offer of becoming the party leader of the newly formed Kenya Union Party (KUP).

The party, which was given the green light to operate by the registrar of political parties after meeting all the requirements seeks to promote economic transformation through equal representation and cohesiveness.

Speaking while receiving the party’s certificate, Governor Lonyangapuo said the birth of the new party is in line with the country’s constitution on multiparty politics which offers a platform for various socio-economic ideals to be pursued through political parties.

He said the party will fight for strengthening of devolution which is a key pillar in boosting the economy at the grassroots level while at the same time promoting the voices of all irrespective of their gender, race or economic status.

KUP has already indicated willingness to join hands with other like-minded parties to form a coalition in the run up to the 2022 general elections where it will seek to field candidates at various slots across the country.