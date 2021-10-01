Connect with us

Gicheru is a Kenyan lawyer facing charges of offences against the administration of justice/FILE

Kenya

Lawyer Paul Gicheru’s trial at ICC to open on February 15

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 1 – The International Criminal Court in the Hague has set February 15, 2022, as the commencement date for the trial of Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru.

The date was set by the Chamber after it held a Status Conference on September 24 and reviewed the respective submissions by the Prosecution and the Defence, as well as the necessary time for the disclosure of evidence and other materials.

Gicheru is facing charges of offences against the administration of justice, including witness tampering.

“The Chamber deems it is indeed necessary for the Prosecution to file a detailed Trial Brief and that this should be done, as suggested and as is common practice, three months before the commencement of the trial. In light of the Chamber’s decision to advance the start of the trial by two weeks, the deadline for filing the Prosecution Trial Brief is 15 November 2021,” read a statement from the Hague-based court published on Thursday.

Trial Chamber III which is headed by Judge Miatta Maria Samba ordered the Prosecution to file a list of all items it plans to submit as evidence during the trial.

“The Prosecution is further instructed to file a list of Prosecution witnesses no later than 15 November 2021. The list of witnesses should include the following information: the witness pseudonym and identity (including different spellings if applicable);known kinship or other relationship to other witnesses or other relevant persons in this case; summary of anticipated testimony; projected order of calling; estimated length of questioning by the Prosecution; anticipated in-court protective measures to be sought, if any; and anticipated requests under Rule 74 of the Rules,” the Trial Chamber III ordered.

The Defence was ordered to file its Trial Brief by December 17, 2021.

The court in July found substantial grounds to believe that Gicheru committed, as a co-perpetrator, or under alternative modes of liability, offences against the administration of justice between April 2013 and the closure of the cases against Deputy President William Ruto and radio journalist Joshua Sang.

The Hague-based court’s prosecution said the offences were allegedly committed in the furtherance of a common plan implemented by a group of persons including Gicheru, with the ultimate goal of undermining the Ruto and Sang case.

Gicheru surrendered himself to the authorities in The Netherlands on November 2, 2020 and was surrendered to ICC custody on November 3, 2020.

Arrest warrants had been issued against him and another Kenyan – Philip Kipkoech Bett – in 2015, over their participation in the said offences consisting of corruptly influencing witnesses of the court in Kenya.

