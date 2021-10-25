Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip freed on Sh500,000 cash bail in assault case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NANYUKI, Kenya Oct 25 – Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip been has breathed a sigh of relief after a Nanyuki court released him on a cash bail of Sh500,000 or a bond of Sh1 million in a case where he is accused of shooting a woman in Nanyuki town.

Nanyuki Resident Magistrate Vincent Masivo released the lawmaker after declining an application by the prosecution to have him detained at Nanyuki police station for five days to allow investigations into the matter.

He is accused of grievous harm and unlawful use of a firearm.

Prosecutors Jackson Motende and Susan Keli had argued that Loitiptip was an influential person in the society who is likely to interfer with witnesses if freed on bail.

The prosecution wanted the legislator detained further to enable detectives retrieve and analyse CCTV footage.

But through his lawyer J.M Mwangi, Oloitiptip produced a Covid-19 report from hospital, arguing that it was not fit to have him placed in police custody.

He also produced treatment notes from Ruai Family Hospital indicating that the Senator sustained injuries during the incident that occurred at around 2am on Sunday.

The magistrate dismissed the application by the prosecution, noting that it had not convinced the court on why he should not be freed. The Senator is due back in court on November 1.