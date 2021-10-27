KRA to celebrate compliant individuals and businesses at the 2021 Taxpayers’ Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will recognise and celebrate tax-compliant businesses and individuals in a virtual event on 29th October 2021.

The 2021 Taxpayers’ Day event will be graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta, National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, KRA Board Chairman, Francis Muthaura and KRA Commissioner General, Githii Mburu.

Various taxpayers at the event will be celebrated for their resilience; dedication and compliance that saw KRA defy economic odds and surpass its revenue target for FY 2021/21 with a KShs 1.669 Trillion collection.

The Deputy Commissioner, Marketing & Communication Ms. Grace Wandera said that KRA is keen to ensure efficient trade facilitation, enhanced dispute resolution processes and stakeholder engagements, among other efforts.

“At KRA, we are all set to host this year’s Taxpayers’ Day on 29th October, 2021, which will also be an occasion to articulate our focus on a collaborative approach to revenue administration,” said Ms. Wandera.

As part of KRA’s commitment to accelerate revenue collections and plug revenue losses, KRA is currently implementing its 8th Corporate Plan, whose theme is: ‘Revenue mobilisation through tax simplification, technology-driven compliance and tax base expansion’. Under the 8th Corporate Plan, it is expected that the exchequer revenue will rise from KShs. 1.76 trillion in 2021/22 to KShs. 2.5 trillion in 2023/24.

Within the next three years, KRA plans to adopt modern technologies to support revenue mobilisation strategies. The Authority is focusing on acquisition, utilisation and maintenance of contemporary technologies including systems automation, adoption of block chain based technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and data mining.

Every year, KRA dedicates the month of October to honour and appreciate taxpayers for their valuable contribution towards revenue collection.

The Taxpayers’ Day marks the end of the Taxpayers Month and culminates with awarding of distinguished taxpayers for their invaluable contribution to the Government’s revenue collection efforts.

For an individual or a corporate to be celebrated, they must be tax compliant, registered on iTax and must adhere to timely filling through the iTax/Simba/iCMS systems. Those in Customs and Border Control for instance must have no pending issues with KRA, have tax compliant directors and adhere to criteria in their categories such as regular filing, consistent exports/imports with no Customs offences.

This year’s Taxpayers’ Month theme ‘Pamoja Twaweza,’ highlights the collective role and contribution of both taxpayers and KRA towards the socio-economic environment.