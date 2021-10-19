Kisii arsonists linked to 4 murders detained for 10 additional days

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Oct 19 – Four suspected arsonists linked to the murder of four elderly women in Kisii’s Nyagonyi village in Marani sub-county.

The court allowed the suspects arrested on Monday to be held for an extended period after the prosecution applied for 14 additional days to conclude investigations.

Amos Nyakundi, Chrispine Ogeto, Peter Angwenyi and Ronald Onyonka appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Mutai Paul on Tuesday.

The prosecution led by Simon Muriuki Argued, said more time was needed to conduct a mental assessment on the suspects and autopsies for the deceased persons.

The prosecution also cited public interest and the safety of the suspects in their application.

Shaffin Kaba an advocate representing the four accused persons contested the application citing lack of a charge sheet to substantiate the murder claims.

The magistrate agreed to have the suspects held for ten days at Rioma Police Station, directing the police to finalize the file within the period.

“Considering the gravity of the case, murder is a serious offence and the application to release the suspects on bond will not apply right now,” the magistrate said.

The four will be arraigned in court on October 29 for mention and further directions.