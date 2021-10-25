Connect with us

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure

Kirimara Boys High school in Nyeri closed after students’ riot after being denied chance to watch Man U-Liverpool match

NYERI, Kenya Oct 25 – Kirimara Boys High school in Nyeri county has been closed after students went on the rampage protesting a decision by the school authorities to deny them a chance to watch a match between Manchester united and Liverpool.

Tension at the institution started on Sunday on night when the students rioted and destroyed property, forcing the school authorities to call police from the nearby Karatina police station.

Most students are said to have escaped from school during the engagement with police before the decision to close it was arrived at on Monday morning.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rued his “darkest day” as Manchester United manager after Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick swept Liverpool to a stunning 5-0 win over their arch rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ten years after Manchester City’s infamous 6-1 victory at Old Trafford, Liverpool inflicted one of the most embarrassing losses United have ever suffered.

It was Liverpool’s biggest win against United since 1925 and moved them seven points clear of Solskjaer’s side in the Premier League table.

Second-placed Liverpool are just one point behind leaders Chelsea as they chase the title — an ambition which looks completely beyond hapless United after this wretched afternoon.

“It is not easy to say something apart from it is the darkest day I have had leading these players,” Solskjaer said.

“You can look at last season when we lost to Spurs 6-1, but this is miles worse for me as a Manchester lad.”

In a telling indictment of United’s capitulation, thousands of fans left Old Trafford well before full-time.

United are languishing in seventh place after a fourth successive league game without a win, a dismal streak that includes three defeats.

